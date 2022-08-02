Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ohio by NWS

CLARKSON (07/29/22) – Authorities in Grayson County say a weekend traffic safety checkpoint in Clarkson resulted in the arrest of a man in possession of some 40 grams of meth. The Sheriff’s Department says 53-year-old Edward Scott was also found to have several hundred dollars in cash and items consistent with the distribution and sale of illegal narcotics. He was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Maintain Insurance and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

