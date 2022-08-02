Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ohio by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Western Kentucky donating to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Western Kentucky communities hit by the December 10th tornado are helping eastern Kentuckians start its road to recovery, just as others did for them for the past several months.
Hopkins Co. residents helping storm victims in eastern Kentucky
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One rebuilding community in the Tri-State is working to help another. [American Red Cross volunteers heading to help eastern Ky. flood victims]. Hopkins County residents are gathering supplies to help those in need in eastern Kentucky. They say they’re returning the favor after they came...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
KYTC District 3 Traffic Impact Report for July 31 – Aug. 5
BOWLING GREEN – The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through August 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the southbound...
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Muhlenberg Co. to receive $800K in emergency funds
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court will receive $800,000 in County Aid/Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for Riverside Road. According to a press release, the repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that...
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
Mullets make comeback during Hopkins County Fair
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) - Last week, the Hopkins County Fair held its first ever mullet competition.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Monday morning. According to a social media post by WRUS Radio, the sheriff’s office stated in a release that around 9:25 a.m. Monday, authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road that had taken place earlier that morning.
KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district. KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws. Police say...
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Grayson County Traffic Checkpoint Nets Drug-Related Arrest
CLARKSON (07/29/22) – Authorities in Grayson County say a weekend traffic safety checkpoint in Clarkson resulted in the arrest of a man in possession of some 40 grams of meth. The Sheriff’s Department says 53-year-old Edward Scott was also found to have several hundred dollars in cash and items consistent with the distribution and sale of illegal narcotics. He was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Maintain Insurance and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Crews expected to start work on South Green Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
Multiple drug charges after Lyon County standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Sunday after authorities said the pair barricaded themselves inside their home to avoid his arrest. Deputies went to a home on Dryden Creek Road to execute arrest warrants on 40-year old Alan M. Pettus of Mortons Gap. They said...
Fire Destroys Apartment Building In Owensboro
The Owensboro Fire Department were dispatched to reports of an explosion in the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9:00 Saturday night. When crews arrived on scene they saw flames shooting through the roof of a single story apartment building. A passerby helped several of the residents get out safely...
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
