All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves

All-Star Juan Soto on joining Padres: 'I wish good luck to the other pitchers'
To say All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is happy to be joining the San Diego Padres might be an understatement. The Padres formerly introduced Soto and first baseman Josh Bell on Wednesday, just over 24 hours after acquiring the duo from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have made a trade.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves add outfielder Robbie Grossman, close in on right-hander Jake Odorizzi
The Atlanta Braves acquired Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman late Monday night, the team announced, adding veteran depth to an already potent lineup. The defending World Series champions also were nearing a deal for Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple reports. Grossman, 32, was...
MLB trade grades: Who won the Braves-Astros deal for Jake Odorizzi?
The Braves and Astros pulled off a late-night trade. Atlanta acquired Jake Odorizzi for relief pitcher Will Smith, who will head to Houston. A late-night stunner occurred in the MLB Verse on the night before the MLB trade deadline. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves agreed to a swap of pitchers, a rare 1-for-1 deal of MLB players.
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Braves Are Acquiring Veteran Closer From The Angels
The Atlanta Braves acquired some valuable bullpen help at the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Braves made a move for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who finished last season with 34 saves and a 2.83 ERA. Iglesias signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Halos last winter...
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
The Braves shuffle the bullpen following Jesse Chavez’s departure
Jackson has been recovering since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash or a PTBNL. He has shown enough in Gwinnett to warrant a chance or two in Atlanta before Raisel Iglesias arrives. The Braves have options with their roster spots. Adam Duvall has yet to be placed on the 60-Day IL, so they still have room for Yates, even after adding Odorizzi.
MLB
Nats acquire prospect Trey Harris from Braves for Adrianza
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals made their first move leading up to Tuesday's highly anticipated Trade Deadline just before noon ET on Monday by acquiring Braves outfield prospect Trey Harris for veteran utility player Ehire Adrianza. Harris was ranked as Atlanta’s No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter...
MLB・
Dodgers top Giants amid news of death of broadcaster Scully
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts’ home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
