Long term flood control talks back in play for city of Watertown (Audio)

gowatertown.net
Flood study, airport terminal lease on the agenda for Watertown City Council
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds the first of two regularly schedules meetings in August tonight. They’ll consider an assessment for residents of a neighborhood along 10th Avenue North for a sidewalk and sanitary sewer project take place there. They’ll also consider a professional services agreement for a...
gowatertown.net
KWAT News chats with South Dakota Democrat Party governor candidate Jamie Smith
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When South Dakota voters head to the polls in November, they’ll have three choices for governor. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. She’s being challenged by Democrat House Minor Leader Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint. Smith was in Watertown...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings hires new police chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings will soon have a new police chief. The city announced that Michael Drake will start on Aug. 22 as the next Brookings Police Chief. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years.
beckersspine.com
South Dakota health system acquires orthopedic practice
South Dakota's Prairie Lakes Healthcare System finalized its acquisition of Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics in Watertown, S.D., Aug. 1, according to local broadcaster KXLG. Glacial Lakes has been in operation since 1985, and has three orthopedic surgeons, two advanced providers and 11 employees, all of whom will join the health system's Prairie Lakes Orthopedics specialty clinic.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Regional Airport posts back to back months of 1,600 plus passenger boardings
WATERTOWN, S.D.–July was another good month for passenger traffic at Watertown Regional Airport. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says there were 980 passengers who flew from Watertown to Denver last month, and another 651 to Chicago, for a total of 1.631 enplanements. For the first seven months of the year,...
gowatertown.net
Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics Joins Prairie Lakes Healthcare System
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (PLHS) is proud to announce the transition of Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics (GLO) to Prairie Lakes Orthopedics. The acquisition became official when paperwork was signed on Monday afternoon along with a welcome event for the staff joining PLHS. Prairie Lakes Healthcare System and Glacial Lakes...
wnax.com
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
gowatertown.net
Local Scoreboard – August 1, 2022
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
dakotanewsnow.com
Former officer files lawsuit against Sisseton Police Department
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former police officer has filed a complaint, claiming she was denied her right to due process after being coerced into resigning from the Sisseton Police Department. Samantha LaCoe was only a year into her three-year contract with the Sisseton Police Department when she...
KELOLAND TV
Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
dakotanewsnow.com
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
FRANKFORT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 13-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the James River in eastern South Dakota. The incident took place Friday south of Frankfort, according to the Spink County Sheriff’s Office. Two girls were swimming in the river around 9 p.m. when one...
gowatertown.net
Jacks tabbed second in the MVFC
ST. LOUIS (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference race, according to a preseason poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a select media panel that was announced Tuesday. Defending league and national champion...
gowatertown.net
Jacks land six on FCS Preseason All-America Team
8-2-22 (GoJacks.com) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has an FCS-best 22 student-athletes on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced Monday. North Dakota State and South Dakota State tied for the FCS high, with six selections each. Headlining the list of Jackrabbit selections is tight end Tucker...
