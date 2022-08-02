ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Raven to host reading for Native American author’s debut novel

By Tricia Masenthin
lawrencekstimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lawrencekstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Vinland Fair to return with free, old-fashioned fun

The Alferd Packer Memorial String Band, inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame last week, has been playing at the Vinland Fair for perhaps 35 years now, says hammer dulcimer player Matt Kirby. “We are Lawrence’s longest running gag of a band,” Kirby says. “We love the fair, and...
LAWRENCE, KS
inkansascity.com

Kansas City’s Newest Piano Bar is Designed for Musicians by Musicians

The idea for Kansas City’s newest music bar was sparked more than 30 years ago when Kansas City natives Alan Stribling and Michael Rorah met at a San Diego piano bar. Stribling had an interest in becoming a musician, and he asked Rorah for advice after seeing one of his performances at the piano bar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale

The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, KS
State
Massachusetts State
Lawrence, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Lawton, KS
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

Brooke Lennington delivers baby

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday. Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces. Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcmotalkradio.com

Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th

Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
KANSAS CITY, MO
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Author#Native American#Cherokee Nation#Mexican#Indian Child Welfare#South Dakota Review#American Short Fiction#Red Ink Magazine
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence news

The Lawrence City Commission will meet virtually at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Here are a few highlights from the agenda. Haskell Indian Nations University is facing a lawsuit from its student newspaper after the school allegedly cut the paper’s funding and sought to prevent the editor from conducting newsgathering after critical coverage of the university.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Two Lawrence churches vandalized ahead of Aug. 2 vote

Two Lawrence churches were vandalized overnight with pro-choice messaging on the eve of Kansas’ vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to ban abortion. Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts St., was defaced at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, pastor Leo Barbee Jr. said. A security camera...
LAWRENCE, KS
tkmagazine.com

Orthopedic Surgeon Casey Whale, M.D., Joins Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail Health announced that Casey Whale, M.D., has their medical team and will practice as an orthopedic surgeon, located at Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, 2660 SW 3rd St., Topeka, Kan. Dr. Whale is an adult reconstructive orthopedic surgeon who specializes in complex primary total knee and...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
chainstoreage.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in milestone store opening

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet isn’t letting up on expansion. The retailer of closeouts and excess inventory has opened its 450th store, in Overland Park, Kan. Ollie’s has been opening 50 to 55 locations annually, with an ultimate goal of at least 1,050 stores. “As we celebrate Ollie’s 40th...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcparent.com

Apple Picking Day Trips

It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life. Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.
LEAWOOD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy