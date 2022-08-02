Raven to host reading for Native American author’s debut novel

The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO