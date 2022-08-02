Raven to host reading for Native American author’s debut novel

lawrencekstimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Lawrence native who created LHS’ Chesty Lion and drew classic holiday stories, Mad magazine pieces dies
A Lawrence native who became a giant in the animation and cartooning field has died. Paul Coker, Jr. died in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the age of 93, according to a statement released by his family on Friday. Coker was born in Lawrence in 1929 and studied drawing and...
lawrencekstimes.com
Vinland Fair to return with free, old-fashioned fun
The Alferd Packer Memorial String Band, inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame last week, has been playing at the Vinland Fair for perhaps 35 years now, says hammer dulcimer player Matt Kirby. “We are Lawrence’s longest running gag of a band,” Kirby says. “We love the fair, and...
inkansascity.com
Kansas City’s Newest Piano Bar is Designed for Musicians by Musicians
The idea for Kansas City’s newest music bar was sparked more than 30 years ago when Kansas City natives Alan Stribling and Michael Rorah met at a San Diego piano bar. Stribling had an interest in becoming a musician, and he asked Rorah for advice after seeing one of his performances at the piano bar.
thepitchkc.com
I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale
The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooke Lennington delivers baby
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday. Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces. Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The […]
kcmotalkradio.com
Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th
Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence news
The Lawrence City Commission will meet virtually at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Here are a few highlights from the agenda. Haskell Indian Nations University is facing a lawsuit from its student newspaper after the school allegedly cut the paper’s funding and sought to prevent the editor from conducting newsgathering after critical coverage of the university.
lawrencekstimes.com
Two Lawrence churches vandalized ahead of Aug. 2 vote
Two Lawrence churches were vandalized overnight with pro-choice messaging on the eve of Kansas’ vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to ban abortion. Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts St., was defaced at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, pastor Leo Barbee Jr. said. A security camera...
Largest kombucha taproom in the US is in Olathe
Olathe's Tea-Biotics Kombucha is the largest kombucha taproom in the United States, offering 56 different flavors including tea and slushies.
tkmagazine.com
Orthopedic Surgeon Casey Whale, M.D., Joins Stormont Vail Health
Stormont Vail Health announced that Casey Whale, M.D., has their medical team and will practice as an orthopedic surgeon, located at Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, 2660 SW 3rd St., Topeka, Kan. Dr. Whale is an adult reconstructive orthopedic surgeon who specializes in complex primary total knee and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chainstoreage.com
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in milestone store opening
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet isn’t letting up on expansion. The retailer of closeouts and excess inventory has opened its 450th store, in Overland Park, Kan. Ollie’s has been opening 50 to 55 locations annually, with an ultimate goal of at least 1,050 stores. “As we celebrate Ollie’s 40th...
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
KCTV 5
Aging & Style: New drug gives hope for health condition caused by inherited gene mutation
'I don't plan on playing anywhere else': Travis Kelce on his future with the Chiefs. The Chiefs star tight end addressed the first day of practice in pads at training camp, as well as his contract restructure with Kansas City. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Feel-like temperatures through the next...
WIBW
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
Smoke from western wildfires continues to drift over Kansas City
For the second straight night, smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. could give Kansas Citians an extra filter for Monday night’s sunsets.
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood woman is accused of attacking a teenager canvassing in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of primary election.
KCTV 5
Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life. Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.
KC Pet Project forced to change hours amid ‘crisis’
KC Pet Project changes hours to deal with staff shortage and increase in animals being surrendered at the no-kill animal shelter.
Comments / 0