Lawrence County, AL

Former NFL player arrested in Lawrence County

By Jess Grotjahn
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former NFL star has been charged with having marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after a traffic stop in Moulton.

The Moulton Police confirmed deputies pulled over a white Mercedes driven by Rolando McClain on Hwy 157 near Hwy 33 on July 30.

The officer said he smelled marijuana and asked McClain to step out of the car. McClain immediately told the officer there was a gun inside the car.

The officer found a bag of marijuana hidden inside a pack of chewing tobacco while searching the car.

McClain and passenger Detirick Mostello were both arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. McClain is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and speeding. Mostello is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

McClain played high school football at Decatur before going on to be a star for the University of Alabama. He was drafted 8th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2010.

He was suspended in 2016 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Former NFL player arrested in Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Moulton Police Department said they arrested a former NFL player on drug and weapons charges on July 30. According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain's vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
