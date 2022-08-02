ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Show at Seldin Performing Arts Center in New Canaan shines a light on sharing your feelings

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6kkg_0h18zANw00

The show " Woof Woof, The Shadow Pup " made its debut at the Seldin Performing Arts Center in New Canaan.

The show presents a heartwarming story for families that shines the spotlight on sharing your feelings through shadow dance.

"Sharing feelings and talking about mental health, especially children's mental health is so important, especially coming out of dealing with the pandemic for two years. Getting kids to talk to an imaginary character is part of our show," said Becca Moora Winter, creative director.

There will be a second show on Oct. 8 in Fairfield.

