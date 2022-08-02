Siri, Valdez dealt ahead of MLB trade deadline

www.fortbendstar.com
Christian Vazquez headed to Astros in trade with Red Sox
As the 2022 MLB trade deadline action heats up, the Houston Astros have secured their second major trade of deadline eve. After landing Trey Mancini in a three-team deal with the Rays and Orioles, the Astros have acquired their next starting catcher. Christian Vazquez has been traded to the Astros from the Boston Red Sox, […] The post Christian Vazquez headed to Astros in trade with Red Sox appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
Braves, Astros make big league swap ahead of MLB trade deadline
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are hard at work ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. And their paths crossed on Monday night, resulting in a trade. The Braves traded left-handed reliever Will Smith to the Astros in exchange for right-hander Jake Odorizzi, according to MLB reporter Mark Berman.
Padres’ Eric Hosmer traded to Red Sox after Juan Soto snafu
San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer nearly upended the Juan Soto MLB trade deadline deal with the Washington Nationals due to his no-trade clause. Hosmer rejected a deal to the Nationals, with the Padres then reportedly entertaining trade offers for him. Well, it didn’t take long for the club to find a suitor. The Boston Red Sox have traded for Hosmer, as reported by Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
MLB Trade Deadline- A Big Name Moves On
Hi, baseball fans. The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone. There was only one blockbuster trade. Here is a roundup of what took place! This year’s MLB trade deadline is an interesting one. This year most of the powerhouse teams are all very close in the standings, so they need a top-notch player to seal the deal and make their appearance in the playoffs this year. The MLB trade deadline was August 2nd at 6 p.m. After the trade deadline is over, no team will be able to make a trade until the offseason when one team wins the world series.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Report: Deshaun Watson Rejected 1 Punishment Offer From NFL
The NFL is unsatisfied by the suspension ruling made by a judge earlier this week. Now the league is aiming for the full penalty that they initially hoped to hand down to Watson. But there was a time where this whole thing could have been over with in one fell...
