Sheridan, OR

Vicious beatings, possibly in retaliation for lawsuits, claimed at Oregon’s federal prison

By Jefferson Public Radio
ijpr.org
 2 days ago
www.ijpr.org

jeff pickner
1d ago

I don't really know what to say, it's sad when those tasked to deal with and take care of criminals become the criminals

Reply
7
Teri Gill
1d ago

There will be plenty more lawsuits filed in the Federal Prison because of the hiring of the new director, Collette Peters . She is a train wreck in any position. Cost Oregon taxpayers several million dollars in settlements.

Reply
5
 

KGW

Guards at Sheridan federal prison facing abuse allegations

PORTLAND, Ore. — A growing number of people incarcerated at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution sent urgent notes to their attorneys last week complaining of guards from other federal facilities coming in to toss their cells and indiscriminately beat people. Several sources complained of food taken, papers torn up and brutal beatings.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Justice served? Mariah Pelker’s killer released after 25 years

In October 2021, Ellen Pelker went to a parole hearing to plead for the board to keep Anderson locked up. He was close to completing 25 years in prison on his 25-to-life sentence. While she was there she received troubling and confusing news -- Gov. Brown put his name on the list for early release that she wanted the parole board to consider.
WOODBURN, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

Once upon a crime…

“Old Growth Murder,” an award-winning documentary detailing a decades-old local mystery, will be presented by Lincoln City’s Bijou Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The free 10:30 am screening will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Tom Olsen, Jr. In 1987, adventurous 26-year-old Frenchman Alain...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
newsfromthestates.com

Heatwave sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon medical examiner investigating 14 deaths related to heat wave

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Medical Examiner is investigating four additional deaths as heat-related, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The additional deaths bring the total of suspected heat-related deaths since the beginning of the heat wave to 14. Officials say of the four recent deaths, two occurred in...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwlaborpress.org

Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash

A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man pleads guilty to robbing gold store

A Lebanon man has pleaded guilty to stealing approximately $1,000 worth of cash and/or gold at a Lebanon gold dealer in April. Anthony Wade Holden, 32, entered his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree robbery Monday, Aug. 1 in Linn County Circuit Court. Holden was arrested by Lebanon police...
LEBANON, OR

