Flooded Kentucky Area Now Hit With Rain As Air Crews Continue Search

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.

WOLFE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO