Flooded Kentucky Area Now Hit With Rain As Air Crews Continue Search

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
Hundreds still missing after deadly floods in Kentucky
Rescue crews are still searching for hundreds of missing people after last week’s historic floods in Kentucky. At least 37 people have died, and that number is expected to rise.Aug. 3, 2022.
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
Kentucky floods delay return to school
Many schools not damaged by flooding are now being used as distribution centers for emergency aid. WCYB's Kiley Hill reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
Recovery Efforts Underway After Kentucky Flooding Kills At Least 37
Rescue crews are searching from the air, looking for any survivors from the cataclysmic floods that have devastated eastern Kentucky. A family of five, including an 83-year-old woman, was lifted off the roof of their house as floodwaters surrounded it. Some 1,400 people have been rescued, half by helicopter. On...
Increasing Temperatures Add To Struggles For Kentucky Flood Survivors
In the days after the Kentucky floods, cleanup continues. It's a race against water and mold in the walls, all of it in baking summer heat. "It was getting up in the house," said Whitesburg resident JR Bates. "We had to get a kayak to go get my wife." "Oh,...
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
Rain Is Helping Keep McKinney Fire Down, But Hotter Days Ahead Won't
In northern California, growing fires have given way to dangerous mudslides, as heavy rains prompt flooding in evacuation zones. "This area of the fire, the east side, some areas got up to three inches of rain in just over an hour," said Dennis Burns, a fire behavior analyst. They're pouring...
‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. (WLKY/WYMT) - Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. CBS affiliate WLKY reports he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the...
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County
Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding -- many requiring insulin or other care -- resident says
Last week's flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says -- and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges.
K-9 assists National Guard with flood-relief efforts in Kentucky
Video released by the US Army National Guard and filmed by Sgt Jesse Elbouab shows the dog wearing goggles as it flew in the helicopter over Hazard.
Eastern Kentucky school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
The flood damage to eastern Kentucky school buildings and communities is severe and widespread, according to system superintendents who spoke with state officials on a call Monday. “Our community as a whole is devastated,” Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts said, fighting through tears. Yonts said she knows of at...
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
Knott County school devastated by historic flood
The start of the school year may look different for kids in Knott County after historic floodwaters did major damage to Hindman Elementary.
