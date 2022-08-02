ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flooded Kentucky Area Now Hit With Rain As Air Crews Continue Search

By John Mone
newsy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard

Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Perry County, KY
Government
County
Perry County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
newsy.com

Recovery Efforts Underway After Kentucky Flooding Kills At Least 37

Rescue crews are searching from the air, looking for any survivors from the cataclysmic floods that have devastated eastern Kentucky. A family of five, including an 83-year-old woman, was lifted off the roof of their house as floodwaters surrounded it. Some 1,400 people have been rescued, half by helicopter. On...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Rogers
Person
Andy Beshear
newsy.com

Rain Is Helping Keep McKinney Fire Down, But Hotter Days Ahead Won't

In northern California, growing fires have given way to dangerous mudslides, as heavy rains prompt flooding in evacuation zones. "This area of the fire, the east side, some areas got up to three inches of rain in just over an hour," said Dennis Burns, a fire behavior analyst. They're pouring...
ENVIRONMENT
wklw.com

Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County

Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Infrastructure#Water Services#Campbell#Congress
WKYT 27

Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy