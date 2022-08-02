Summer Shears And Then Some

The City Commission held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom where commissioners Isaac Owens, Vesta Beal-Shephard, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Dersio were in attendance. Prior to the agenda items, The Boy Scout Troop 270 was introduced and recognized for their hard work in the community. Troop 270 scouts are currently working on their citizenship in the community and communications merit badge. The scouts that were present in this meeting included Jacob Frost, Cav Vaughn, Simon Baker, Wesley Fletcher, Korey Watts, Laieton Sharp, Jenson Wade as well as Scout Master, Jody Fletcher.

