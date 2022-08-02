Summer Shears And Then Some

www.southgatv.com
southgatv.com
Turner’s Top Crop Guy
TURNER COUNTY, GA – Down on the farm… In Turner County…. Where Scotty Raines is Georgia’s Farmer of the Year…. “We grow mainly peanuts and cotton, but we do grow a good bit of corn. We started growing watermelons several years ago. And we do grow just a few cantaloupes,” said Raines.
southgatv.com
Sunbelt Ag Field Day Held
MOULTRIE, GA – To Moultrie… Where the Sunbelt Ag Field Day got underway this morning… Rescheduled from last month because of the relatively wet July. Farmers from across South Georgia gathered at the Darrell Williams Research Farm to learn ways to improve their yields while increasing crop sustainability.
WALB 10
Therapeutic horseback riding offered to help South Ga. children with disabilities
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know South Georgia has multiple therapeutic horseback riding services to help children with disabilities?. Horseback riding for children with mental health diagnoses benefits their health in so many ways. The owner of the Britton Family Farm told me about how this helps children gain...
Great Georgia Pollinator Census family fun event to take place in Thomasville
Great Georgia Pollinator Census two-day event is set to take place in Thomasville on August 19 and August 20 at Pebble Hill plantation.
WALB 10
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop series continues
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
wfxl.com
22-23 Lowndes County Schools District Teacher of the Year recognized at annual convocation
Yesterday, Lowndes County Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson celebrated the new school year with the One Lowndes Family at Lowndes County Schools' annual Convocation. Haralson reminded staff that, "while we are proud of where we are at, we are "Vikings on the Move," constantly looking for growth." The keynote speaker for...
Lee County School System returns to classes on Friday with new safety protocols in place
ALBANY — It’s the end of the summer for Lee County School System students this week as classes for the 6,250 enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year resume on Friday. School staff members have returned and are preparing for the new year by attending training sessions, and open house events are continuing for parents.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you rent or own property in Dougherty County, your monthly bills could go up considerably next year. Dougherty County Commissioners have tentatively adopted a 23% increase over the rollback millage rate. The main reason was because of inflation, but also to pay county employees more.
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
Cordele Dispatch
Commission meeting fails to set good example for Boy Scouts in attendance
The City Commission held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom where commissioners Isaac Owens, Vesta Beal-Shephard, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Dersio were in attendance. Prior to the agenda items, The Boy Scout Troop 270 was introduced and recognized for their hard work in the community. Troop 270 scouts are currently working on their citizenship in the community and communications merit badge. The scouts that were present in this meeting included Jacob Frost, Cav Vaughn, Simon Baker, Wesley Fletcher, Korey Watts, Laieton Sharp, Jenson Wade as well as Scout Master, Jody Fletcher.
Albany Herald
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
wfxl.com
Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 19
A multi-vehicle accident has southbound traffic backed up on U.S. 19. The accident took place in front of the BP at Kinchafoonee Creek Road, in Lee County. No other information is available at this time. Stay connected with FOX 31 as more information is released.
wfxl.com
Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany
On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.
STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County man was indicted by an Echols County Grand Jury on Monday, according to a release from the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges following an investigation into the October 2021 death of Steven Johnson, an Echols County resident.
wfxl.com
Valdosta Police Department seeking community's help to find missing man
The Valdosta Police Department needs help from the community to find a missing person. Authorities say 30-year-old Averry Powell drives a 2015 charcoal grey Jeep Patriot with damage to the side mirrors. Powell's license plate is unknown. He stands at 6'0" and weighs 180 pounds. He has short hair and...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Thomas County Central
High school football is back, and what better way to kick off our coverage of our big bend and south Georgia teams, than with who started first.
wgxa.tv
2 arrested for meth, cocaine charges after chase on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two South Georgia men are in custody in Monroe County following a chase on I-75. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, it happened Monday night around 9:13 p.m., when a deputy witnessed a driver commit a traffic violation on I-75 south near mile marker 191.
