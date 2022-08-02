ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Summer Shears And Then Some

By Matthew Crumley
 2 days ago
Turner’s Top Crop Guy

TURNER COUNTY, GA – Down on the farm… In Turner County…. Where Scotty Raines is Georgia’s Farmer of the Year…. “We grow mainly peanuts and cotton, but we do grow a good bit of corn. We started growing watermelons several years ago. And we do grow just a few cantaloupes,” said Raines.
TURNER COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Sunbelt Ag Field Day Held

MOULTRIE, GA – To Moultrie… Where the Sunbelt Ag Field Day got underway this morning… Rescheduled from last month because of the relatively wet July. Farmers from across South Georgia gathered at the Darrell Williams Research Farm to learn ways to improve their yields while increasing crop sustainability.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you rent or own property in Dougherty County, your monthly bills could go up considerably next year. Dougherty County Commissioners have tentatively adopted a 23% increase over the rollback millage rate. The main reason was because of inflation, but also to pay county employees more.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman

ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Commission meeting fails to set good example for Boy Scouts in attendance

The City Commission held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom where commissioners Isaac Owens, Vesta Beal-Shephard, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Dersio were in attendance. Prior to the agenda items, The Boy Scout Troop 270 was introduced and recognized for their hard work in the community. Troop 270 scouts are currently working on their citizenship in the community and communications merit badge. The scouts that were present in this meeting included Jacob Frost, Cav Vaughn, Simon Baker, Wesley Fletcher, Korey Watts, Laieton Sharp, Jenson Wade as well as Scout Master, Jody Fletcher.
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 19

A multi-vehicle accident has southbound traffic backed up on U.S. 19. The accident took place in front of the BP at Kinchafoonee Creek Road, in Lee County. No other information is available at this time. Stay connected with FOX 31 as more information is released.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany

On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Byromville man killed in morning crash

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
BYROMVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.

STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County man was indicted by an Echols County Grand Jury on Monday, according to a release from the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges following an investigation into the October 2021 death of Steven Johnson, an Echols County resident.
ECHOLS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta Police Department seeking community's help to find missing man

The Valdosta Police Department needs help from the community to find a missing person. Authorities say 30-year-old Averry Powell drives a 2015 charcoal grey Jeep Patriot with damage to the side mirrors. Powell's license plate is unknown. He stands at 6'0" and weighs 180 pounds. He has short hair and...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Albany shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
ALBANY, GA

