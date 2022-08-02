Semi-truck gets stuck in overpass in Fountain Valley, shuts down northbound 405 Freeway

nypressnews.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
L.A. Weekly
Philip Dale Roebuck Apprehended after Hit-and-Run on Crown Valley Parkway [Laguna Niguel, CA]
24-Year-Old Woman Hurt in Hit-and-Run Accident near Nueva Vista. The accident happened between Golden Lantern and Nueva Vista. Furthermore, as per reports, police responded to a traffic collision involving a dark-colored 2014-18 Subaru Forester. However, Roebuck fled the scene westbound on Crown Valley Parkway toward Pacific Coast Highway but was...
Brush fire prompts closure of 10 and 57 freeways in Pomona area
A brush fire, possibly started by a vehicle that crashed, prompted the closure of some freeway transition roads in th ePomona area Tuesday afternoon.The fire erupted around 12:25 p.m. near the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.Some freeway connectors were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.Cal Poly Pomona released a statement saying, "We are aware of a small fire near CPP campus caused by car accident. CHP and LA County Fire on scene. Currently no impact to campus. We will provide updates if the situation changes."About an hour after the fire ignited, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames.Paramedics who responded to a report of a vehicle crash took two people to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.Some lanes remained blocked as crews mopped up hot spots.
3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police
The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains
The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa. According to the San Bernardino Sun,...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
In Rialto, a multi-vehicle collision caused three fatalities and two injuries late Monday night. At least eight vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision, according to reports.
nypressnews.com
Firefighters battle flames amid pack-rat conditions, possible meth lab at Hawthorne home
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) — Battling “pack rat” conditions – with a possible meth lab inside – dozens of firefighters doused a stubborn blaze in Hawthorne Wednesday morning. Crews arrived on scene at the 4700 block of West 136th Street just before 9 a.m. Roughly 70...
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]
Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
nypressnews.com
At least 3 injured in crash involving Metro bus in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — At least three people were injured in an early-morning crash Monday involving a vehicle and a Metro bus in Huntington Park. It happened just after 1 a.m. near Pacific Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows paramedics transporting several patients. Firefighters...
newsantaana.com
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
foxla.com
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in mall escalator
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked over an hour Sunday evening to free a girl whose hand became stuck in the handrail of an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. The OCFA was called at 6:30 p.m. to the mall at...
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
