Higher Demand For Air Conditioning Could Further Affect The Climate

AOL Corp
Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
Spain puts limits on air conditioning and heating to save energy
Spain has announced new energy-saving measures, including limits on air conditioning and heating temperatures in public and large commercial buildings, as it becomes the latest European country to seek to reduce its energy consumption and its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Under a decree that comes into effect in...
CNET
Lower Your Summer Electric Bill by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you live in the US, you've likely had to deal with hot temperatures between June and September -- and even longer if you live in the South like I do. And these unbearable temps aren't going away. Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year will likely be just as hot. As you look for ways to beat the heat this summer and beyond, your air conditioner often works overtime, which leaves your energy bills staggeringly high.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Used car bubble? Consumers paying $10,000 more than in a "normal" economy.
Consumers are paying $10,000 more for to buy a used car than if the economy were "normal" and older vehicles were following the typical pattern of depreciation, according to a recent study from CoPilot, a car buying app. The price premium for used cars rose to $10,046 above projected normal...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
One Green Planet
Solar Panels Lose Efficiency As Heat Waves Sweep Across the World
The recent record-breaking heat waves in Europe are not a great thing for solar panels as extreme heat is not great for solar energy efficiency. Although clear skies and consistent sunlight should be great for solar, the heat that has been scorching Europe has sent electricity bills soaring, and with the ongoing shortage of natural gas due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, renewable energy has had to step it up.
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
Boat of the Week: This Iconic Jet Boat Will Soon Run Silently and Emissions Free on Electric Power
Click here to read the full article. Electric boats are the perfect solution for zero-emission silent running, and doing away with wallet-depleting trips to the fuel dock. Less perfect is their generally short range, and the nerve-wracking range anxiety they can cause for owners. That’s what Maine-based builder Hinckley Yachts found back in 2017 when they tested the waters with their all-electric 28-foot Dasher day boat concept. It was a noble experiment—and as it turned out five years ahead of its time—that flopped. “Customers loved the thought of electric propulsion and whisper-quiet running. But they were less enthusiastic about a limited range,”...
POLITICO
Heat pumps are so hot right now
Heat pumps are finally having their moment. The energy-efficient appliances — which paradoxically can both heat and cool buildings — have been around for decades. They run on electricity, rather than fossil fuels, an important perk as climate change fuels more heat waves and Americans install more air conditioners.
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
EVs Have Many Advantages: You’ll Never Want to Buy a Gas Car Again
If you’re thinking about buying a new car, then you might want to consider getting an electric vehicle. This is because EVs have a plethora of advantages over gas-powered cars. The post EVs Have Many Advantages: You’ll Never Want to Buy a Gas Car Again appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
Canada Introduces New Tax for Luxury Cars and Aircraft
Those buying high-end cars, private jets and yachts over a certain price will now have to pay 10 percent of the item's value because of the new tax.
BBC
Cost of living: Small garages want petrol prices cut at chains
Independent garages are calling on big chains to slash petrol prices as the cost of living crisis continues. RAC figures show unleaded dropped nearly 9p in July to 182.69p per litre, while diesel fell almost 7p to 192.38p. Wrexham's Plas Acton Garage has dropped petrol below 167p, claiming it makes...
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
VW Golf 9 In Doubt Due To Rising Costs With Development Of ICE Cars
In March 2021, Volkswagen was eager to announce that the Golf, T-Roc, Tiguan, and Passat would all get next-generation models. That statement might have been a bit premature in the case of the compact hatchback/wagon duo as the company's newly appointed CEO remains cautious about the Golf's future. In an interview with the German paper Welt, Thomas Schäfer said a decision about developing a ninth-generation model has not been taken yet.
Fact check: Experts say shading an outdoor AC unit does not lower indoor temperatures
A viral claim suggests that placing a shade over an outdoor AC unit helps lower temperatures indoors, but experts say this is false.
