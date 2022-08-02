They came to Michigan for an abortion. Now, that's uncertain too.

www.michiganradio.org
Michigan judge extends order preventing criminal charges under abortion ban
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday extended until Aug. 17 an emergency order barring prosecutors from criminally charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that largely bans the procedure. An Aug. 17 hearing will focus on whether the state should implement a preliminary injunction, a more formal kind of order that would also prevent enforcement of the ban. ...
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta discussed Tudor Dixon’s victory over a jam-packed Republican field in the Michigan gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. Then, survey researcher Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group gave an analysis of poll data in the upcoming race for governor of Michigan between Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
WILX-TV
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
michiganradio.org
Michigan, three other states, announce planned Lake Michigan circuit for EVs
Michigan has signed an agreement with three other Great Lakes states to build and maintain a network of electric vehicle charging stations surrounding Lake Michigan. The Memorandum of Understanding is between Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. It aims to create what state officials call an “electric Route 66” that covers more than 1,100 drivable miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, and “will provide electric vehicle drivers a long-distance vacation opportunity with no range anxiety, and no harmful emissions.”
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
michiganradio.org
Michigan Republicans strive for unity in wake of divisive August primary
Michigan Republicans proclaimed they were unified following Tuesday’s primary. But one candidate refused to accept the results in the governor’s race. Former Governor John Engler drew applause as he introduced Tudor Dixon, who won Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary, as “the next governor of the state of Michigan” at an event billed as a "Republican Unity Luncheon" in Lansing on Wednesday.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Confusion Reigns Over MI Abortion Rights
Since May, a state Court of Claims order has blocked the enforcement of a 1931 abortion ban in Michigan. However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this morning that the order does not apply to county prosecutors. As soon as three weeks from now, county prosecutors can begin filing criminal charges against abortion providers.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 20,173 new cases, 106 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the nine weeks. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 20,173 new cases of COVID and 106 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,882...
1051thebounce.com
michiganradio.org
Oakland County judge extends order that bars county prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban
An Oakland County judge has extended an order that puts on hold enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 criminal ban on abortion services. The decision means abortion remains legal in Michigan counties that have abortion clinics. The decision keeps intact a temporary restraining order issued by Oakland County Circuit Judge James...
Michigan reports 20,173 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 2,882 per day.
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
GOP activist group instructs Michigan poll watchers to call 911
Recording of a Zoom meeting shows extent of efforts by pro-Trump groups to involve law enforcement in polling disputes.
Michigan SOS threatens arrest for election disruption, warns of misinformation
A day before Michiganders go to the polls for the first statewide election since a tumultuous 2020, the state’s top election official warned that misinformation and efforts to overturn a fair election will not be tolerated. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who herself was threatened as false claims swirled...
