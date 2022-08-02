ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

They came to Michigan for an abortion. Now, that's uncertain too.

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 2 days ago
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan judge extends order preventing criminal charges under abortion ban

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday extended until Aug. 17 an emergency order barring prosecutors from criminally charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that largely bans the procedure. An Aug. 17 hearing will focus on whether the state should implement a preliminary injunction, a more formal kind of order that would also prevent enforcement of the ban.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta discussed Tudor Dixon’s victory over a jam-packed Republican field in the Michigan gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. Then, survey researcher Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group gave an analysis of poll data in the upcoming race for governor of Michigan between Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan, three other states, announce planned Lake Michigan circuit for EVs

Michigan has signed an agreement with three other Great Lakes states to build and maintain a network of electric vehicle charging stations surrounding Lake Michigan. The Memorandum of Understanding is between Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. It aims to create what state officials call an “electric Route 66” that covers more than 1,100 drivable miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, and “will provide electric vehicle drivers a long-distance vacation opportunity with no range anxiety, and no harmful emissions.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan Republicans strive for unity in wake of divisive August primary

Michigan Republicans proclaimed they were unified following Tuesday’s primary. But one candidate refused to accept the results in the governor’s race. Former Governor John Engler drew applause as he introduced Tudor Dixon, who won Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary, as “the next governor of the state of Michigan” at an event billed as a "Republican Unity Luncheon" in Lansing on Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gretchen Whitmer
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Confusion Reigns Over MI Abortion Rights

Since May, a state Court of Claims order has blocked the enforcement of a 1931 abortion ban in Michigan. However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this morning that the order does not apply to county prosecutors. As soon as three weeks from now, county prosecutors can begin filing criminal charges against abortion providers.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
