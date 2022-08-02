ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

Wall Hawks prepare to open 2022 season

WALL, Texas — The Wall Hawks football team has been waiting since December of last year to get back to action. On Monday, coaches and players hit the field for the first practice of the 2022 season. Last season was a tough one for the team who went 5-5,...
WALL, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Structure fire on 17th and Oakes

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water Levels- above drought conditions for now

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember.  Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Goodfellow AFB cuts ribbons on new facilities

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting for two new facilities on Wednesday, August 3. Military personnel, San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and other community leaders attended the ceremony. The new facilities are a covered military working dog training pavilion and a covered fitness pavilion made possible through […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Whiskey Myers Lit Up San Angelo's Night Sky

SAN ANGELO, TX — The band Whiskey Myers was the headline performance of Saturday night’s first big show of the weeklong Wild West Fest. About 2,000 were in attendance. For those not familiar with the music of Whiskey Myers, the best way to describe their sound is “modern Lynyrd Skynyrd.” The southern rock band hails from Palestine in east Texas and their breakout hit in the late 2000s is titled appropriately: “Ballad of a Southern Man.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 31, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX

