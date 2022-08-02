www.bigcountryhomepage.com
Wall Hawks prepare to open 2022 season
WALL, Texas — The Wall Hawks football team has been waiting since December of last year to get back to action. On Monday, coaches and players hit the field for the first practice of the 2022 season. Last season was a tough one for the team who went 5-5,...
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
Structure fire on 17th and Oakes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
Water Levels- above drought conditions for now
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember. Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
The San Angelo Police Department reported that a motor vehicle accident took place on 7th and Bryant on Tuesday. Officers on the scene said that 3 vehicles were involved in the multi-vehicle accident, namely a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition [..]
Goodfellow AFB cuts ribbons on new facilities
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting for two new facilities on Wednesday, August 3. Military personnel, San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and other community leaders attended the ceremony. The new facilities are a covered military working dog training pavilion and a covered fitness pavilion made possible through […]
Whiskey Myers Lit Up San Angelo's Night Sky
SAN ANGELO, TX — The band Whiskey Myers was the headline performance of Saturday night’s first big show of the weeklong Wild West Fest. About 2,000 were in attendance. For those not familiar with the music of Whiskey Myers, the best way to describe their sound is “modern Lynyrd Skynyrd.” The southern rock band hails from Palestine in east Texas and their breakout hit in the late 2000s is titled appropriately: “Ballad of a Southern Man.”
TGC Sheriff’s Office announces road closure due to a traffic accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that FM 2288 near Grey Wolf Lane will be shut down for the time being due to a traffic accident. The alert is listed under a ‘Moderate’ severity which is defined to be a possible threat to life or property. The department has requested […]
SAPD advises avoiding South Koeningham and Ave H due to structure fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released an advisory alert to avoid the area of South Koenigheim and Ave H for the next few hours due to a structure fire. The roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Jason’s Deli holds ribbon cutting, set to open on August 4th
Who's ready to eat at Jason's Deli?
Tom Green County jail logs: July 31, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
