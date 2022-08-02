ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Benefit miniature golf tournament to be held for 3-year-old who nearly drowned

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning. Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
cbs7.com

Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, our partners at the Odessa American published a story about meetings taking place regarding a new regional medical and research center. According to the OA, those meetings have also discussed a hospital change that could have negative effects on Odessa, including the relocation and repurposing of Medical Center Hospital.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Miniature Golf#Open Heart Surgery#Midland Memorial Hospital
NewsWest 9

ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Midland man held estranged wife captive at knifepoint

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars on multiple charges in connection with a situation that prompted a large police presence in a Midland neighborhood Sunday night. Sergio Castillo-Castorena, 59, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint, and Interfering with a 911 Call.  According to an affidavit, around 6:26 […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 349

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a crash on SH 349 in Midland County. Jose Castillo, 55, of Midland was driving a truck tractor south on SH 349. At the same time, James Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, Texas was traveling east in a truck on CR 140 heading towards SH 349.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man threatens ex with gun inside Stripes store, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Midland calling for animal shelter volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is spreading the word about its new volunteer program- if you are looking for volunteer hours, or just want to spend some time with a few furry friends, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.  The first volunteer orientation will take place from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crash in Odessa kills 22-year-old

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Odesa Police say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. Police say around 5:27 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the accident at the 1100 block of East 42nd Street. Officers say a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane, and for […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after fatal crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Odessa on July 31 in the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street. 22-year-old Ragan Richardson of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that a White 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New ECISD teachers welcomed at reception

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron hosted a welcome reception for new ECISD teachers on August 1. ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Biz Buzz: Ex-Midland football star finds success in real estate

When Jacobe Kendrick was in high school, “real estate” was something he and his teammates ate up as part of some potent Lee football offenses. His football success continued at Air Force, where as a fullback, he rushed for more than 1,000 career yards. Following his five-year service...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man dead after hit and run in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS is asking for help identifying a driver that fled a fatal crash in Reeves County early Sunday morning. Jonathan Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was traveling north in a Dodge 3500 on US 285 approaching the intersection of CR 437. An unknown vehicle was traveling east on CR 437 nearing the intersection of US 285. Ornelas hit the unknown in the intersection. The impact caused Ornelas to come to a complete stop at the intersection.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy