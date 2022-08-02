Benefit miniature golf tournament to be held for 3-year-old who nearly drowned

www.newswest9.com
Midland Memorial Hospital to provide free heart screenings for students
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital will be offering students ages 14-18 free heart screenings. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 6. People can reserve a spot on www.champhearts.org. For more information, people can visit the Midland ISD Facebook page.
Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning. Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.
Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, our partners at the Odessa American published a story about meetings taking place regarding a new regional medical and research center. According to the OA, those meetings have also discussed a hospital change that could have negative effects on Odessa, including the relocation and repurposing of Medical Center Hospital.
ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
Affidavit: Midland man held estranged wife captive at knifepoint
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars on multiple charges in connection with a situation that prompted a large police presence in a Midland neighborhood Sunday night. Sergio Castillo-Castorena, 59, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint, and Interfering with a 911 Call. According to an affidavit, around 6:26 […]
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 349
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a crash on SH 349 in Midland County. Jose Castillo, 55, of Midland was driving a truck tractor south on SH 349. At the same time, James Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, Texas was traveling east in a truck on CR 140 heading towards SH 349.
Man threatens ex with gun inside Stripes store, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes […]
After customer has bike stolen, local business surprises him with new one
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On a typical day, West Texas Nutrition deals with nutrition. On Tuesday, it dealt with bikes. It’s all for a good cause after a long-time customer had his bike stolen from in front of the store Sunday, Aug. 31. “It broke his heart,” said WTN...
Midland calling for animal shelter volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is spreading the word about its new volunteer program- if you are looking for volunteer hours, or just want to spend some time with a few furry friends, you won’t want to miss this opportunity. The first volunteer orientation will take place from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August […]
Crash in Odessa kills 22-year-old
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Odesa Police say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. Police say around 5:27 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the accident at the 1100 block of East 42nd Street. Officers say a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane, and for […]
New ECISD teachers welcomed at reception
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron hosted a welcome reception for new ECISD teachers on August 1. ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.
Biz Buzz: Ex-Midland football star finds success in real estate
When Jacobe Kendrick was in high school, “real estate” was something he and his teammates ate up as part of some potent Lee football offenses. His football success continued at Air Force, where as a fullback, he rushed for more than 1,000 career yards. Following his five-year service...
Man dead after hit and run in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS is asking for help identifying a driver that fled a fatal crash in Reeves County early Sunday morning. Jonathan Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was traveling north in a Dodge 3500 on US 285 approaching the intersection of CR 437. An unknown vehicle was traveling east on CR 437 nearing the intersection of US 285. Ornelas hit the unknown in the intersection. The impact caused Ornelas to come to a complete stop at the intersection.
Midland man faces multiple charges after a welfare check on July 31
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is facing multiple charges after Midland Police responded to a welfare check on July 31. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Roosevelt. According to an arrest affidavit, the woman who lives there texted her daughter to call 911.
