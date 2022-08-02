ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Court records reveal details in death of child in Leon County

By WTXL Staff reports
 2 days ago
ABC 27 has learned more information detailing the death of an 11-month-old child left in a hot vehicle July 19 .

That death led to his mother facing manslaughter charges.

According to court records, Tia Washington has entered a not guilty plea following the death of her child last month.

The documents also detail the moments leading up to the tragic events.

Washington arrived at work at 7:33 a.m. July 19.

Testimony outlined in court documents say she didn't return to her car until 2:13 p.m. when she found her son.

At this point, the child was in the car for six hours and 36 minutes.

Autopsy reports indicate the child died of hyperthermia.

State attorney, Jack Campbell outlines the charges Washington is facing and what is next for the mother.

"Because of the way cars are built in the environment particularly here in Florida it gets so warm that no one could survive in that trapped situation for very long and so they made it a crime in Florida to leave a child in a car for over 15 minutes," Campbell said.

Formal charges have not been filed, but are pending.

If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison, but that doesn't suggest the state will be seeking the maximum sentencing if convicted.

Sade' Simone ❤️
1d ago

Every other State needs to do the same thing! IF YOU LEAVE A CHILD IN THE CAR FOR MORE THAN 15 MINUTES YOU WILL BE CHARGED... SO DON'T DO IT!!!

