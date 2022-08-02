Events of Tuesday, August 2, 2022

jtv.tv
Live: Jackson County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County voters are casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 2, to decide the fate of candidates seeking county commission, U.S. Congress and state House and Senate seats, as well as several millages. The polls close at 8 p.m. Winners in this election move on to the...
Election error reported in Eaton County
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
Incumbent commissioners win in Jackson County primary
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Incumbent Jackson County commissioners claimed victory in the Aug. 2 primary election. Republican incumbents in contested primary races for Jackson County Board of Commissioners Districts 1, 4 and 7 saw large victories, while voters also picked a familiar Democrat for the District 8 seat. The...
Washtenaw County board chair defeats former Jackson council member in Senate primary
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County board Chair Sue Shink is one step closer to Lansing after a decisive victory in a Democratic primary in a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson that Democrats expect to be tightly contested in November. With 99% of votes counted...
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Fair returns to Mason
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Fair is a time for elephant ears, rides of thrill and family fun. The annual event involves families from all over the County - from Lansing to Stockbridge. But like other industries the amusement world is facing a worker shortage. Concession owners said...
Jackson County Cumulative Report: 43,739 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 587 Deaths
(August 3, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM today, there are 43,739 positive cases (cumulative), and 587 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 393 new cases and 4 new deaths since last Wednesday’s report. The next report will...
Live election results for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters are deciding contested primaries in local elections and a significant tax proposal for public transit while also choosing from a slew of state House and Senate candidates during the election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are key mayoral and City Council...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Local Primary Election results by county
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
Jackson man searches for miracle as community rallies behind him
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s easy to see Michael Buchko’s love for the Jackson community. “Well he always wears that stars and stripes outfit, so he definitely sticks out,” said the Owner of Marshall Motors, Don Marshall. Often decked out in red white and blue Buchko’s dedicated his life to feeding Jackson veterans and anyone […]
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results
A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted. Michigan's largest county —...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
Michigan Republican Party cancels election watch party over threats of violence
Multiple threats of violence communicated to a female staffer with the Michigan Republican Party has resulted in the MIGOP cancelling an election night watch party it had originally planned in downtown Lansing. News of the threats were first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business. Gus Portela, the party’s deputy chief...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
GOP candidate Ryan Kelley says he won’t concede race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in last night’s primary, said he will not concede.
Jackson County prosecutor vows to enforce abortion cases if they come to his office
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka appealed to make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law valid. On Monday, the Court of Appeals granted him and other county prosecutors the leeway to enforce the law, but it did not overrule an injunction. The Aug. 1 decision by the three-judge...
More than 84,000 homes, businesses without power in Michigan
84,000 homes and businesses are without power after strong thunderstorms swept across Michigan. People are without power in Genesee, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Jackson and Calhoun counties as of 8:30 p.m., Aug. 3, a news release from Consumers Energy said. Thunderstorms and powerful winds moved across Michigan starting around 4 p.m.,...
