ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Events of Tuesday, August 2, 2022

jtv.tv
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
jtv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Election error reported in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Incumbent commissioners win in Jackson County primary

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Incumbent Jackson County commissioners claimed victory in the Aug. 2 primary election. Republican incumbents in contested primary races for Jackson County Board of Commissioners Districts 1, 4 and 7 saw large victories, while voters also picked a familiar Democrat for the District 8 seat. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Jackson County, MI
Government
WILX-TV

Ingham County Fair returns to Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Fair is a time for elephant ears, rides of thrill and family fun. The annual event involves families from all over the County - from Lansing to Stockbridge. But like other industries the amusement world is facing a worker shortage. Concession owners said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Food And Drink#Election Day#Food Truck#Hearing Vision Clinics#House
wincountry.com

Local Primary Election results by county

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson man searches for miracle as community rallies behind him

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s easy to see Michael Buchko’s love for the Jackson community. “Well he always wears that stars and stripes outfit, so he definitely sticks out,” said the Owner of Marshall Motors, Don Marshall. Often decked out in red white and blue Buchko’s dedicated his life to feeding Jackson veterans and anyone […]
JACKSON, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Detroit Free Press

Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results

A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday.  As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted.  Michigan's largest county —...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy