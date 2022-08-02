$178M school bond headed for the ballot in Pender County

www.wwaytv3.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County School Board is setting the stage for the upcoming school year
Southport, NC (WWAY)– Another summer has come and gone which means it is almost time for back to school for students and administration across the Cape Fear. Every year, the Brunswick County School System does an administrative retreat to set the stage for the upcoming school year. Yesterday, their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners approve $20M referendum on November ballot
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – A $20 million bond referendum to help rebuild dams in Boiling Spring Lakes will appear on the ballot in the November election. Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners approved the bond referendum Wednesday night. It’s been four years since Hurricane Florence destroyed the dams, according...
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier tension goes public as mayor and commissioner criticize another board member during meeting
PELETIER — Simmering tensions among members of the Peletier Board of Commissioners went highly public Monday night as Mayor Dale Sowers and Commissioner Dann Taylor lambasted Commissioner Steven Overby for comments he made on a Facebook page in June. The board, with Overby and Commissioner David Bragg absent, met...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution changing alcohol law enforcement in downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington City Council is holding a meeting on Tuesday, and voting on a resolution that would allow Wilmington Police to crack down on liquor law violations is on the agenda. The resolution would form an agreement with the New Hanover County ABC Board, giving five WPD...
WECT
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport city leaders are in agreement to reject the Indigo Phase II proposal
Southport, NC (WWAY)– The Southport planning board has rejected the Phase II proposal for the Indigo Plantation unanimously. Indigo Plantation is a proposed new development by Bald Head Island limited and developing partners which would bring roughly 1,542 units to the area. The land is zoned R-20 Residential, for 550 homes. A project this size would nearly double the population of Southport, which locals think would not help preserve the historic charm of the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s City Hall building has not been as easily accessible lately
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington has made some changes in recent months at one of its busiest buildings that are designed to improve security. All of the entrances to City Hall are now locked, and anyone who has business within the building must call a phone number listed on a sign outside the door in order to enter the building. A spokesperson with the city says the decision to step up security was done out an abundance of caution and basic protocol.
whqr.org
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
The State Port Pilot
Power outage halts business in downtown Southport
An unusual power outage on Saturday afternoon resulted in many downtown businesses closing early as searing temperatures neared triple digits. The Southport Police Department posted to its 9,300 followers on social media that the outage, which started at 3:12 p.m. and lasted for an hour and five minutes, was the result of “ a tree down on power lines on 9th Street.” According to Brookes Versaggi with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), the cause of the outage actually occurred much earlier.
WITN
Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say part of an Onslow County road has been temporarily closed because it was washed out. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they learned Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek was washed out Monday, and they closed the area of the road for safety.
neusenews.com
Jones County release courthouse dress code
Jones County NC posted the following on their Facebook page:. The undersigned Senior Resident Superior court Judge and Chief District Court Judge of the Fourth Judicial District have determined that the following attire and items are prohibited in the Jones County Courthouse. Halter tops, muscle shirts, tank tops, and tube...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Medical Center has created a program that makes MRI’s less frightening for children
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– MRI’s tend to be frightening to children and usually cause for sedation. So New Hanover County Medical Center has come up with a plan to provide less fear and avoid anesthesia. The new program is called ‘STARS’, which stands for ‘Supporting Try Awake Radiology Scan’...
neusenews.com
Motor vehicle collision involving an 18- wheeler on the Hwy 70 Neuse River bridge
Kinston, NC – Just before 0830 this morning, Lenoir County 911 received a call reporting an MVC involving an 18- wheeler on the Hwy 70 Neuse River bridge. Fire department personnel arrived on scene to find an 18-wheel fuel tanker resting on the top rail of the river bridge.
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Portion of ICW closed for oyster, shellfish harvesting after wastewater spill in Surf City
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City is warning residents after it discovered a discharge of untreated wastewater on Monday due to an electrical surge in the wastewater collection system. The discharge of about 100,00 gallons of untreated water happened on Sunday at the manhole located...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
WECT
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill...
wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
