$178M school bond headed for the ballot in Pender County

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington has made some changes in recent months at one of its busiest buildings that are designed to improve security. All of the entrances to City Hall are now locked, and anyone who has business within the building must call a phone number listed on a sign outside the door in order to enter the building. A spokesperson with the city says the decision to step up security was done out an abundance of caution and basic protocol.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO