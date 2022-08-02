ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Mental Health Curriculum In Schools For Children

By Amber Strong
newsy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Teachers' body urges mandatory bag and pocket checks of students to stop 'out of control' vaping in schools

Vaping in schools is so 'out of control' that a leading teachers' body is begging for pocket checks and bag searches to be imposed on students as they enter the classroom. A recent survey of 196 Australian schools found more than 80 per cent of high schools are aware of students who vape, with 16 per cent of parents or guardians giving their children e-cigarettes.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

The CDC's anti-science COVID-19 guidance is helping schools mask children again

There is no end to the anti-science COVID-19 diktats being handed down in some pockets of the country. The worst of those are the ones still being imposed on children. Last week, San Diego announced that it would once again impose mask mandates on children. Children who do not want to wear masks simply “don’t have to go to school at all, other than via Zoom,” according to school board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
The 74

122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges

“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
EDUCATION
yr.media

Suicide Awareness Talk Between Students and Parents

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college-aged people and experts say parents should discuss the topic with kids before they leave home for school. To help parents begin these discussions, here are some tips:. Start Young. Encourage your children to express their feelings from a young age.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Health
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Health
Wilmington, DE
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Longhurst
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Xavier Becerra
Vibe

13-Year-Old Black Girl Gets Accepted Into Medical School

At 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has accomplished more academically than many adults. According to 12 News, the child prodigy is currently enrolled in undergraduate programs at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University, an HBCU in Huntsville, Ala. However, the young scholar revealed she has been accepted into medical school.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The 74

Student Voice: Pandemic Attendance Crisis is About More Than COVID

When it comes to students missing class, most people think it’s about COVID, and COVID only. But in reality, it’s more than that. Some students had trouble making friends, and some had no friends at all. Some, like me, struggled with certain classes. And then the number of absent students began to breed more of […]
EDUCATION
Fox News

DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest

Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mental Health Care#Health And Human Services#Health Crisis#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Congress
Washington Examiner

'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training

A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

How Families and Schools Can Help in Managing Autism

The foundation of intervention for children with autism remains behaviorally based. Parents and families benefit from identifying providers they trust to coordinate with over time. Children with autism frequently benefit from individualized behavioral supports in the school setting. One consistent finding about interventions for autism is that parent involvement makes...
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Education Department Issues Sweeping New Guidance on School Discipline

The Education Department released new guidance on discriminatory discipline practices for students with disabilities Tuesday – the most sweeping set of technical documents published on the issue since the federal disability law was passed in 1975. [. READ:. Schools Struggle to Educate Students With Disabilities Amid Pandemic ]. The...
EDUCATION
CBS News

As back-to-school time approaches, the fight over cellphones in the classroom continues

As summer begins to draw to a close, back-to-school season promises the renewal of an ongoing fight over whether cellphones should be allowed in the classroom. With students' mental health top of mind, many teachers, school leaders and state legislators have been pushing for tighter restrictions — saying that after decades of studying technology's grip on American kids and years of competing for students' attention, they've had enough.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
abovethelaw.com

Time To Educate The Educators

By the time this column is posted, the twice-yearly hazing ritual that is the bar exam will be over. Any suggestions for a better way to test knowledge? Just asking. I am too late to give bar examinees my usual pre-exam harangue (you all lucked out), but I am just in time to give you two pieces of advice post-exam:
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy