Mental Health Curriculum In Schools For Children

Teachers' body urges mandatory bag and pocket checks of students to stop 'out of control' vaping in schools
Vaping in schools is so 'out of control' that a leading teachers' body is begging for pocket checks and bag searches to be imposed on students as they enter the classroom. A recent survey of 196 Australian schools found more than 80 per cent of high schools are aware of students who vape, with 16 per cent of parents or guardians giving their children e-cigarettes.
Washington Examiner
The CDC's anti-science COVID-19 guidance is helping schools mask children again
There is no end to the anti-science COVID-19 diktats being handed down in some pockets of the country. The worst of those are the ones still being imposed on children. Last week, San Diego announced that it would once again impose mask mandates on children. Children who do not want to wear masks simply “don’t have to go to school at all, other than via Zoom,” according to school board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne.
122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges
“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
yr.media
Suicide Awareness Talk Between Students and Parents
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college-aged people and experts say parents should discuss the topic with kids before they leave home for school. To help parents begin these discussions, here are some tips:. Start Young. Encourage your children to express their feelings from a young age.
Teacher sick days soar as poor conditions take toll on mental health
Teachers have spent at least 1.5 million days off work owing to stress and mental health issues, new figures have revealed, amid continued concerns over the increasing pressures they are facing in the classroom. With long-running concerns about workloads and growing class sizes, new data seen by the Observer suggests...
Florida Teachers Slam Bill Allowing Veterans to Teach With No Degree
"[T]he good idea was to put people that have no education on education," said a Florida teacher on TikTok.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Uvalde school's classrooms lacked a basic security feature — and it’s missing across America
The moment she heard the first pops of gunfire, the teacher knew what she had to do: She needed to make sure that her classroom door was locked. But at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that seemingly simple task would require her to take a life-threatening risk. As most...
13-Year-Old Black Girl Gets Accepted Into Medical School
At 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has accomplished more academically than many adults. According to 12 News, the child prodigy is currently enrolled in undergraduate programs at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University, an HBCU in Huntsville, Ala. However, the young scholar revealed she has been accepted into medical school.
Student Voice: Pandemic Attendance Crisis is About More Than COVID
When it comes to students missing class, most people think it’s about COVID, and COVID only. But in reality, it’s more than that. Some students had trouble making friends, and some had no friends at all. Some, like me, struggled with certain classes. And then the number of absent students began to breed more of […]
DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest
Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
The Products That Teachers Always Need For Their Classrooms
In addition to school supplies, teachers are in need of snacks, cleaning products and even personal hygiene products to help their students feel safe.
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
psychologytoday.com
How Families and Schools Can Help in Managing Autism
The foundation of intervention for children with autism remains behaviorally based. Parents and families benefit from identifying providers they trust to coordinate with over time. Children with autism frequently benefit from individualized behavioral supports in the school setting. One consistent finding about interventions for autism is that parent involvement makes...
US News and World Report
Education Department Issues Sweeping New Guidance on School Discipline
The Education Department released new guidance on discriminatory discipline practices for students with disabilities Tuesday – the most sweeping set of technical documents published on the issue since the federal disability law was passed in 1975. [. READ:. Schools Struggle to Educate Students With Disabilities Amid Pandemic ]. The...
As back-to-school time approaches, the fight over cellphones in the classroom continues
As summer begins to draw to a close, back-to-school season promises the renewal of an ongoing fight over whether cellphones should be allowed in the classroom. With students' mental health top of mind, many teachers, school leaders and state legislators have been pushing for tighter restrictions — saying that after decades of studying technology's grip on American kids and years of competing for students' attention, they've had enough.
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
abovethelaw.com
Time To Educate The Educators
By the time this column is posted, the twice-yearly hazing ritual that is the bar exam will be over. Any suggestions for a better way to test knowledge? Just asking. I am too late to give bar examinees my usual pre-exam harangue (you all lucked out), but I am just in time to give you two pieces of advice post-exam:
