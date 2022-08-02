ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Countdown: U.S. carries out 'successful' al-Qaeda strike; NYC speed cameras go 24/7

On this edition of 'The Countdown,' we detail breaking news on a 'successful' counterterrorism operation carried out by the United States against al-Qaeda.

President Joe Biden on Monday night confirmed the drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show

NYC speed cameras running 24/7 starting Monday

Two thousand speed cameras are now running 24 hours a day, all year round -- including holidays -- in New York City.

Uptick in sexual assault cases

There is fear on the streets of New York City, and it appears it could be warranted. According to the NYPD, the number of reported rapes is over 10% this year. That amount to 1,500 assaults reported between the start of this year and July 24. Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce joined us to discuss this issue.

Battling the monkeypox outbreak

The monkeypox outbreak continues to spread across the country with New York City considered to be the epicenter. On Monday, the city doubled down on its decision to declare a public health emergency, with Mayor Eric Adams issuing an emergency executive order. Dr. Jay Varma joins us to answer some very important questions about the outbreak.

