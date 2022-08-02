Read on www.newsy.com
NOLA.com
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
Tulane University student, sister killed in Hamptons housefire, family members expected to survive
A Tulane University student and her sister died while vacationing with their family in the Hamptons earlier this week, university officials announced.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
L'Observateur
Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance...
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams: tax fraud trial was political ploy 'and it worked'
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams emerged from his federal tax fraud trial with less trust in a criminal justice system that he has long seen as deeply flawed. But the experience, he said, also left him with a real-world lesson to impart to the young attorneys in his office: prosecutorial overreach is a dangerous weapon.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – THEODORE KURZ, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022 for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. KURZ was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NOLA.com
Replay: Mayor Cantrell, NOPD chief announce 'immediate policy changes'
City officials are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss "immediate policy changes" at the New Orleans Police Department, according to a media alert. UPDATE: Cantrell administration to seek to terminate Justice Department consent decree on NOPD. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson will be leading the 11:30...
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues. Three men have been stabbed in separate incidents at Orleans Parish Prison. This is the just the latest spate of violence to strike the jail.
verylocal.com
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jason Williams was found not guilty, but that doesn't make him innocent
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams signed off on a tax return with deductions for yoga sessions, music streaming and his children's school tuition. He owes the federal government over $200,000 in back taxes plus penalties and interest. Since Louisiana State Income Tax is based on the federal return, he may also owe Louisiana some additional taxes.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Information on four separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center released: OPSO
According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the incidents happened in the past eight days.
NOLA.com
At least four men injured in four separate stabbings at New Orleans jail
Four incarcerated men were stabbed in four separate incidents over the last week inside the New Orleans jail, a new spate of violence that comes less than two months after two men died in the lockup. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the violence for the first time on Thursday...
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
