New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup

When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant

An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7

Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
DA Jason Williams: tax fraud trial was political ploy 'and it worked'

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams emerged from his federal tax fraud trial with less trust in a criminal justice system that he has long seen as deeply flawed. But the experience, he said, also left him with a real-world lesson to impart to the young attorneys in his office: prosecutorial overreach is a dangerous weapon.
New Orleans Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – THEODORE KURZ, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022 for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. KURZ was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Replay: Mayor Cantrell, NOPD chief announce 'immediate policy changes'

City officials are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss "immediate policy changes" at the New Orleans Police Department, according to a media alert. UPDATE: Cantrell administration to seek to terminate Justice Department consent decree on NOPD. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson will be leading the 11:30...
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer

Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
Letters: Jason Williams was found not guilty, but that doesn't make him innocent

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams signed off on a tax return with deductions for yoga sessions, music streaming and his children's school tuition. He owes the federal government over $200,000 in back taxes plus penalties and interest. Since Louisiana State Income Tax is based on the federal return, he may also owe Louisiana some additional taxes.
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
