Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach

“It’s got something!”

A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday.

In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach.

“That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly makes its kill and is surrounded by a pool of blood in the surf break.

Larson told The Boston Globe that she saw five people sprint out of the water as the shark got closer to the shoreline.

“This shark was literally 10 feet from us,” she told the Globe.

Hammerhead sharks are usually found in warm, tropical waters away from the shore, let alone the Nantucket coast.

This follows weekend beach closures along the coast, including Ladies Beach, due to an uptick in shark sightings. Over ten sharks were spotted in waters around Cape Cod over the weekend, according to the Sharktivity app.