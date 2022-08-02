ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach

By Clara McCourt
 2 days ago

“It’s got something!”

A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday.

In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsaDl_0h18xsi800

“That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly makes its kill and is surrounded by a pool of blood in the surf break.

Larson told The Boston Globe that she saw five people sprint out of the water as the shark got closer to the shoreline.

“This shark was literally 10 feet from us,” she told the Globe.

Hammerhead sharks are usually found in warm, tropical waters away from the shore, let alone the Nantucket coast.

This follows weekend beach closures along the coast, including Ladies Beach, due to an uptick in shark sightings. Over ten sharks were spotted in waters around Cape Cod over the weekend, according to the Sharktivity app.

Comments / 4

 

Barnstable Patriot

Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets

Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
CHATHAM, MA
tigerdroppings.com

9 sharks detected off Cape Cod. Beaches closed.

White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app, which tracks the fish, didn't immediately note a sighting in the area, but it did show a shark sighting around the same time about 75 yards off the shore of Nauset Beach. And a buoy south of Nauset Beach, off Chatham's North Beach Island, detected nine separate white sharks in the area Saturday alone. It uses technology to note when sharks that have been previously tagged swim nearby -- Saturday's visitors includes sharks called Dylan, Fruit Loops, Warren Squidward, according to the Sharktivity app.
NANTUCKET, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

6 Remarkable Fine Dining Places to Visit While in Nantucket

Nantucket is known for its picturesque beaches, top-notch sightings, abundant flora and fauna, and some of the most delectable dining spots. The idyllic island knows too well that food is arguably life’s greatest pleasure; hence it is a food haven for culinary aficionados. Whether you're craving some coastal cuisine...
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston Globe

Here on Billionaires’ Isle: Nantucket is attracting the uber-wealthy

Manhattan may be home to Billionaires’ Row — a set of ultra-tall (and ultra-expensive) residential skyscrapers dotting the southern end of Central Park — but Massachusetts as of late can easily lay claim to Billionaires’ Isle. Where is this tony-sounding place? Hint: This island is known...
NANTUCKET, MA
capeandislands.org

‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant

Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship

A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: For $3.99 million, a Cape property with a lighthouse

What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope. The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep. This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.
BARNSTABLE, MA
PennLive.com

Humpback whale dies in ‘shallow shores’ off Massachusetts coast

A humpback whale died in Wellfleet’s “shallow shores,” International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) announced Thursday. The organization worked with the Wellfleet Harbormaster, police department, Winkler Crane and other volunteers to extract the large animal. IFAW said the whale was 24 feet long and weighed about 7,900 pounds.
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
