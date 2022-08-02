ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Broadway comes to the Smith Center, the 2022 season kicks off Tuesday with ‘The Prom’

By Stephanie Overton
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Tuesday kicks off the 2022-2023 Broadway season at the Smith Center with The Prom, which will run from Aug 2 to Aug 7. The season will be comprised of a series of 10 shows from August to March.

Tickets are still available for shows throughout the season, which can be purchased at the Smith Center’s website.

The 2022-2023 Broadway season for the Smith Center is as follows:

  • The Prom – Tuesday, August 2 to Sunday, August 7
  • Hadestown – Tuesday, August 23 to Sunday, August 28
  • Jagged Little Pill – Tuesday, September 6 to Sunday, September 11
  • Six – Tuesday, September 20 to Sunday, October 2
  • Hamilton – Tuesday, October 18 to Sunday, November 6
  • Annie – Tuesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 27
  • To Kill A Mockingbird – Tuesday, January 10 to Sunday, January 15
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, February 4
  • Disney’s Frozen – Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 18
  • Mean Girls – Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26
Catching Up with Debbie Gibson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-She is a singer-songwriter, pianist, record producer and actress and now she can add celebrity renovator to the list. Mercedes Martinez catches up with Debbie Gibson.
A whole lot of love at A Little White Wedding Chapel

For more than 60 years A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas has been helping couples seal their love in marriage. From a Chinese couple saying "I do" on a hot August afternoon to A-list celebrities sneaking in under the cover of darkness, chapel owner Charolette Richards cares for each like they are her own family.
