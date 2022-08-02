Broadway comes to the Smith Center, the 2022 season kicks off Tuesday with ‘The Prom’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Tuesday kicks off the 2022-2023 Broadway season at the Smith Center with The Prom, which will run from Aug 2 to Aug 7. The season will be comprised of a series of 10 shows from August to March.

Tickets are still available for shows throughout the season, which can be purchased at the Smith Center’s website.

The 2022-2023 Broadway season for the Smith Center is as follows:

The Prom – Tuesday, August 2 to Sunday, August 7

Hadestown – Tuesday, August 23 to Sunday, August 28

Jagged Little Pill – Tuesday, September 6 to Sunday, September 11

Six – Tuesday, September 20 to Sunday, October 2

Hamilton – Tuesday, October 18 to Sunday, November 6

Annie – Tuesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 27

To Kill A Mockingbird – Tuesday, January 10 to Sunday, January 15

Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, February 4

Disney’s Frozen – Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 18

Mean Girls – Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26

