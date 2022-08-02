ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

What needs to happen for Utah to win the national title?

By Trent Wood
 2 days ago
deseret.com

Tony Finau returns to Utah after consecutive victories, reaffirms commitment, loyalty to PGA Tour

FARMINGTON — The hottest golfer on the planet the last few weeks doesn’t plan to leave the PGA Tour anytime soon. Appearing at his annual Tony Finau Foundation pro-am golf event at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Monday, less than 24 hours after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Finau said he remains loyal to the PGA Tour even as some of the other top golfers in the world have been lured away by the riches of the competing LIV Golf tour.
FARMINGTON, UT
ClutchPoints

Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown

The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

Utah football gets commitment from do-everything Hawaii wide receiver

Utah football added to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, this time on the offensive side of the ball. Special teams could also get a boost, too. Hawaii wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho announced his commitment to Kyle Whittingham’s program on social media, with the words, “Utah I’m home!”
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

Does BYU football have the most interesting schedule in the entire country this year?

This fall will mark the last time the BYU Cougars football program will have a hodgepodge schedule that has been a trademark of the team’s era as an independent. Last week, ESPN’s Chris Low put together a list of superlative schedules around the country, and he gave that independent schedule the nod for the most interesting in the nation.
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report

Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
deseret.com

Why Jaren Hall’s quarterback gurus say he’s ready to rise up in 2022

Jaren Hall is supposed to lead BYU’s offense in 2022. Is he ready for what will be a long, tough campaign?. Well, if you review his career, he’s always been on the mend, recovering to achieve. He’s always been blanketed with high expectations, but this is the first time in his college days Hall has been given a clean launching pad with a full spring, summer and fall to prepare for a season.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Official Offer Round Up: BYU still pushing hard for Malachi Riley

By now you've seen the tweets and Instagram posts, BYU (and every other school in the country) is doling out their official scholarship offers this week. What the heck is an official offer and haven't some of these players had offers for years? Well, yes, but now it's official. What...
PROVO, UT
FOX Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising and HC Kyle Whittingham | PAC-12 MEDIA DAY | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young sits down with Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising and head coach Kyle Whittingham at Pac-12 Media Day. Rising shares why he decided to transfer to Utah and describes his experience playing for Coach Whittingham. Coach Whittingham discusses the national perception of the Utah football program, and shares what he is most proud of about his program.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

‘That championship is not ours’: Five storylines to follow as Utes begin defense of Pac-12 title

On the heels of one of the most memorable seasons in Utah football history, the Utes are set to make more memories in 2022. In 2021, Utah won its first Pac-12 championship and played in its first Rose Bowl, falling to Ohio State in a classic contest. The Utes finished with a 10-4 record and ended up No. 12 in the final Associated Press rankings.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit

The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate

Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

