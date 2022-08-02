What needs to happen for Utah to win the national title?

www.deseret.com
deseret.com
Tony Finau returns to Utah after consecutive victories, reaffirms commitment, loyalty to PGA Tour
FARMINGTON — The hottest golfer on the planet the last few weeks doesn’t plan to leave the PGA Tour anytime soon. Appearing at his annual Tony Finau Foundation pro-am golf event at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Monday, less than 24 hours after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Finau said he remains loyal to the PGA Tour even as some of the other top golfers in the world have been lured away by the riches of the competing LIV Golf tour.
Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown
The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
deseret.com
Utah football gets commitment from do-everything Hawaii wide receiver
Utah football added to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, this time on the offensive side of the ball. Special teams could also get a boost, too. Hawaii wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho announced his commitment to Kyle Whittingham’s program on social media, with the words, “Utah I’m home!”
deseret.com
Does BYU football have the most interesting schedule in the entire country this year?
This fall will mark the last time the BYU Cougars football program will have a hodgepodge schedule that has been a trademark of the team’s era as an independent. Last week, ESPN’s Chris Low put together a list of superlative schedules around the country, and he gave that independent schedule the nod for the most interesting in the nation.
East High Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits to BYU
Fredrick held various competing G5 offers before committing to the Cougars
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks USC and UCLA are regretting decision to go to Big Ten
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has not held back when speaking about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12
Big Ten expansion: Pac-12 commissioner has bold statement for USC, UCLA
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes USC and UCLA will regret leaving for Big Ten. George Kliavkoff is not exactly thrilled over USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. He may only be entering his second year as the Pac-12 commissioner, but Kliavkoff has to deal with the...
deseret.com
Former champion Grace Summerhays eliminated at 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur in a Round of 16 match
Former University of New Mexico golfer Sarah Salvo returned to competitive golf last November after taking about 10 years off from the sport, but is already making a big impact at the 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur at Ogden Golf & Country Club this week. Salvo, who grew up...
GOLF・
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
saturdaytradition.com
Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report
Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
deseret.com
Why Jaren Hall’s quarterback gurus say he’s ready to rise up in 2022
Jaren Hall is supposed to lead BYU’s offense in 2022. Is he ready for what will be a long, tough campaign?. Well, if you review his career, he’s always been on the mend, recovering to achieve. He’s always been blanketed with high expectations, but this is the first time in his college days Hall has been given a clean launching pad with a full spring, summer and fall to prepare for a season.
247Sports
Official Offer Round Up: BYU still pushing hard for Malachi Riley
By now you've seen the tweets and Instagram posts, BYU (and every other school in the country) is doling out their official scholarship offers this week. What the heck is an official offer and haven't some of these players had offers for years? Well, yes, but now it's official. What...
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz fan favorite will now reportedly become an NBA assistant coach
Going back 10 years ago, forward DeMarre Carroll became a favorite of Utah Jazz fans mostly because of the toughness with which he played during his 18 months in Salt Lake City. He didn’t get the nickname “Junkyard Dog” for nothing. Now, according to a report Tuesday...
deseret.com
BYU football lands another commitment from a tight end, this one closer to home
It’s still a busy time for college football recruiting in the days leading up to fall camp and the quickly approaching 2022 season. And BYU is cashing in again, as East High tight end Matthew Fredrick committed to the Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class on Monday. Fredrick is rated...
deseret.com
Here’s when BYU will host Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s (and all the other WCC teams)
Tuesday, the league released the men’s basketball conference schedule. The Cougars will open the WCC campaign Dec. 29 at Pacific, where they lost last season. BYU hosts perennial league champion Gonzaga on Jan. 12 and Saint Mary’s on Jan. 28. The Cougars visit Gonzaga on Feb. 11 and...
FOX Sports
Utah Quarterback Cam Rising and HC Kyle Whittingham | PAC-12 MEDIA DAY | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young sits down with Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising and head coach Kyle Whittingham at Pac-12 Media Day. Rising shares why he decided to transfer to Utah and describes his experience playing for Coach Whittingham. Coach Whittingham discusses the national perception of the Utah football program, and shares what he is most proud of about his program.
deseret.com
‘That championship is not ours’: Five storylines to follow as Utes begin defense of Pac-12 title
On the heels of one of the most memorable seasons in Utah football history, the Utes are set to make more memories in 2022. In 2021, Utah won its first Pac-12 championship and played in its first Rose Bowl, falling to Ohio State in a classic contest. The Utes finished with a 10-4 record and ended up No. 12 in the final Associated Press rankings.
deseret.com
Which Power Five transfer (not named Chris Brooks) will make biggest impact for BYU?
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. He has a three-week-old baby in his house, but fall football camp is on his doorstep and BYU coach Kalani Sitake will roll out his seventh version of the Cougars program Thursday.
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit
The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
deseret.com
Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate
Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
