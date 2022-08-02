ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Mountain Grove Football

Two years ago Mountain Grove was the upstart, young team that got hot late and advanced to the district championship game. Last year the Panthers were the favorite that got upset after an incredible regular season. Now – entering Brandon Rodgers fifth season – Grove is looking to get over...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Bob Mitchell: Early development of Table Rock Lake area

Before Table Rock Dam was completed in 1958, the area in and around the reservoir got an early look at what water would look like when an impoundment was in place. There are a number of recollections about this happening, none more memorable than a couple of Violaarea men who stepped up to an important job at the time and probably never got adequate recognition for their efforts, which is often the case in civilization.
SHELL KNOB, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Male Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

West Plains, MO. – A 20 year-old male from West Plains is recovering from his injuries, sustained in a crash on State Route ZZ, just East of West Plains. Cutter Lamar of West Plains was driving his 2015 Infiniti Q50S Westbound when he crashed. The crash occurred as Lamar ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash

Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
EMINENCE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties

For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree

A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

TCMH Signs Hospitalist Contract with New D.O.

Houston, MO—Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Chad Law, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician that will provide weekend hospital coverage, board members heard at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. Law and his wife, Chandra, recently visited the hospital and community and decided it was...
HOUSTON, MO
KTLO

Man caught taking bath in neighbor’s home pleads to charges

A man caught in the bathtub of a neighbor’s residence just before Christmas last year was in Baxter County Circuit Court last week facing charges in two cases. Forty-two-year-old Ronny Lee Reynolds pled guilty to charges stemming from the home break-in, and in another case in which he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Volunteer fireman pleads not guilty to stealing items from burning home

A Cotter volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke is alleged to have taken two guns and about $560 in cash while in the residence along Bayless Court in Gassville. A number of fire departments answered the call.
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Man charged with stealing DVDs appears in court

A man who broke into a house in Elizabeth, looked through DVD movies to choose titles he wanted to take, then made a major mistake by leaving his fingerprints on one of the DVD cases he discarded, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Lee Hoffman of...
ELIZABETH, AR
KTLO

Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped

The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
GASSVILLE, AR

