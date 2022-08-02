www.ozarkssportszone.com
2022 Fall Preview: Mountain Grove Football
Two years ago Mountain Grove was the upstart, young team that got hot late and advanced to the district championship game. Last year the Panthers were the favorite that got upset after an incredible regular season. Now – entering Brandon Rodgers fifth season – Grove is looking to get over...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
cassville-democrat.com
Bob Mitchell: Early development of Table Rock Lake area
Before Table Rock Dam was completed in 1958, the area in and around the reservoir got an early look at what water would look like when an impoundment was in place. There are a number of recollections about this happening, none more memorable than a couple of Violaarea men who stepped up to an important job at the time and probably never got adequate recognition for their efforts, which is often the case in civilization.
KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
ozarkradionews.com
West Plains Male Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
West Plains, MO. – A 20 year-old male from West Plains is recovering from his injuries, sustained in a crash on State Route ZZ, just East of West Plains. Cutter Lamar of West Plains was driving his 2015 Infiniti Q50S Westbound when he crashed. The crash occurred as Lamar ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole.
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
ozarkradionews.com
August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties
For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
KYTV
1 of 3 charged in the death of a Fulton County, Ark. man enters plea
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - A Jefferson City, Mo. man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting death in the spring of 2021. A judge sentenced Travis Eugene Barker to 30 years in prison for the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Investigators also arrested Jacoby...
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
ozarkradionews.com
TCMH Signs Hospitalist Contract with New D.O.
Houston, MO—Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Chad Law, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician that will provide weekend hospital coverage, board members heard at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. Law and his wife, Chandra, recently visited the hospital and community and decided it was...
Mountain Home company named in Department of Justice $1.6 million penalty
A Mountain Home business was named in a Justice Department settlement over EPA violations.
KTLO
Man caught taking bath in neighbor’s home pleads to charges
A man caught in the bathtub of a neighbor’s residence just before Christmas last year was in Baxter County Circuit Court last week facing charges in two cases. Forty-two-year-old Ronny Lee Reynolds pled guilty to charges stemming from the home break-in, and in another case in which he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug.
KTLO
Volunteer fireman pleads not guilty to stealing items from burning home
A Cotter volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke is alleged to have taken two guns and about $560 in cash while in the residence along Bayless Court in Gassville. A number of fire departments answered the call.
KTLO
Local expert discusses why we are seeing so many dragonflies
Many folks in the Twin Lakes Area, including some callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, have been asking why there are so many dragonflies all of a sudden in the past week. Some want to know if they are dangerous. Brad Runsick is the Baxter County Extension Agent....
KTLO
Man charged with stealing DVDs appears in court
A man who broke into a house in Elizabeth, looked through DVD movies to choose titles he wanted to take, then made a major mistake by leaving his fingerprints on one of the DVD cases he discarded, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Lee Hoffman of...
KTLO
Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped
The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
