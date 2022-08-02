Forest Whitaker reprises ‘Star Wars’ role in ‘Andor’ series trailer for Disney+

thegrio.com
Related
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
Amazon reveals first look at Sylvester Stallone's superhero movie
Samaritan arrives on Prime Video this summer
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
ComicBook
UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie
UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe
Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Star Wars Andor TV series premiers September 21st 2022
Disney has released a new trailer this week for its upcoming Star Wars Andor TV series a prequel to the excellent Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One released back in 2016. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ next month and will be available to watch from September 21, 2022, when the first three episodes will be released. The remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 23, 2022 and Disney has already confirmed a second season consisting of another 12 episodes is already in development bringing the story arc to a conclusion and lead into the storyline presented by Rogue One.
IGN
Andor: New Trailer Shows Off a Very Different Part of the Star Wars Universe
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor, the upcoming Disney+ series, and it shows off a grittier part of the Star Wars universe than we've seen previously.
Andor: Star Wars fans express surprise after watching trailer for Rogue One prequel
Star Wars fans are expressing surprise – and relief – after watching the trailer for a brand new Rogue One prequel. Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope.After the middling critical response to previous spin-off shows The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expectation for Andor has been low, with Rogue One enthusiasts concerned a standalone...
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
tvinsider.com
‘Andor’: Disney+ Releases First Images of Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is giving Star Wars fans a closer look at the upcoming series Andor with first-look photos of Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor and Genevieve O’Reilly‘s Mon Mothma. The 12-episode Lucasfilm series, set prior to the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which introduced Luna’s titular character), is set to premiere with three episodes on Wednesday, September 21. Additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis through the finale.
Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It
Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Explains Why K-2SO Doesn't Appear in Series
The announcement of the prequel series Star Wars: Andor excited fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story because we knew we'd get to see the early days of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, igniting speculation that we'd also learn more about his relationship with the droid K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk. While it has since been confirmed that K-2SO wouldn't be appearing in the series, showrunner Tony Gilroy recently detailed why he will be absent from the adventure, noting that there are multiple narrative reasons why the inclusion of the beloved character would cause storytelling complications. Star Wars: Andor will premiere on September 21st on Disney+.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
‘Batgirl’ Won’t Fly: Warner Bros. Discovery Has No Plans to Release Nearly Finished $90 Million Film
Warner Bros. Discovery will not release “Batgirl,” either theatrically or on HBO MAX, TheWrap has learned. The $90 million project is effectively dead. “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future,” according to Warner Bros. Picture Spokesperson.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Confirmed to Only Be Two Seasons
Star Wars fans were already excited that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor would be getting a prequel TV series, only to be all the more excited that a second season of the adventure was confirmed, but unlike other Star Wars TV shows, fans shouldn't expect Star Wars: Andor to get subsequent seasons. As if the implication of the series' timeline wasn't enough to hint at the show's finite nature, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the new series will only consist of two 12-episode seasons. Star Wars: Andor will premiere on September 21st on Disney+.
Diego Luna is back on ‘Star Wars’ and shares why fear is a motivator for his work
Diego Luna is back on “Star Wars.” The Mexican actor starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in 2016, and is back to reprise his role in “Andor,” a prequel series that show’s his character’s initial involvement with the Rebellion. In an interview, he discusses his...
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0