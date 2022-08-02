Minors accused in murder of Memphis pastor appear in court

www.actionnews5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
Clergy requests teens not be charged as adults in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to remember Reverend Autura Eason-Williams. A viewing was held in West Memphis for the minister carjacked and murdered in her Whitehaven driveway on July 18. District Attorney Amy Weirich has said she wants to try the two teens charged with...
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
Frayser man indicted in connection to 2021 robbery and double shooting that killed one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man was indicted Tuesday on charges stemming from the shooting death of one man and the critical wounding of another during a robbery last year, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. William Demarcus Greene, 34, was indicted on first-degree murder in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged after Crosstown robbery, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after a carjacking and robbery in Crosstown last month. Officers responded to the carjacking on July 22 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue. Police say two women were sitting inside a car when an armed man approached the driver’s side door and demanded they […]
Teens charged in slain pastor’s death appear in court
UPDATE: Family and friends will gather to remember Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams beginning August 2. A viewing will be held at Anthony Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas at 4 p.m. Eason-Williams’ funeral will be on August 3 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Tennessee at 10 a.m. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two […]
Suspect charged after man shot dead in North Shelby County
UPDATE: Warrick Tennial of Memphis, 52, has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a shooting at approximately 2:20 a.m. on the 5000 […]
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
Driver threatens gun violence in road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stacey Hardwick, 53-year-old, was chased by Memphis police on Monday at about 3:30 p.m. and arrested by Southaven police. As Memphis police were leaving the Mt. Moriah precinct, a Chevrolet Cruze car stopped and told police they were chased and threated by a Chevrolet Silverado. Victims...
Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
actionnews5.com
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
actionnews5.com
Peppertree Apartments cited by code enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Code Enforcement and county code went to the Peppertree Apartments on Wednesday morning, and issued a notice of violation for the damaged breezeways. They have 14 days to fix it, but if not the city will take them to court. On Tuesday, walkway that goes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funeral held for Memphis pastor killed in carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Family, friends, and fellow church members gathered Wednesday for the funeral of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams who was killed in a carjacking at her home last month. In a funeral service streamed online, the face of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams filled the church. More than 250 people took part in Wednesday’s services virtually through Zoom. From a […]
Family and friends honor slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were held in Lakeland Wednesday. Hundreds attended the service in person and virtually at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Friends and family members shared emotional tributes, including her husband. “You were the perfect wife for me,” Derrell Eason-Williams...
Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance. The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021. According to MPD, officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Frayser three times
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with three burglaries at an elementary school in Frayser. 34-year-old Thompson Puckett is accused of stealing more than $8,000 worth of property from Westside Elementary. He was arrested Monday morning after Memphis-Shelby County Schools security responded to an alarm at the school on Dawn Drive and found Puckett […]
Police: Man threatens victim with knife, tries to run him over
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of trying to run over someone with a car and threaten them with a knife is behind bars, according to court documents. Geoffrey Harris allegedly assaulted a man outside his home in the 3400 block of Northmoor Street in May. The victim told police he was traveling down […]
Man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting in Covington; car linked to Young Dolph killing, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a woman in Covington last year. The shooting happened in Nov. 12, 2021, at S. College and Church Street. According to Covington Police (CPD), officers discovered a vehicle with two people inside had been shot multiple times.
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
Comments / 0