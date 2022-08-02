Cowboys wide receiver James Washington suffers Jones fracture, likely sidelined 10 weeks

www.ksat.com
Possible Cowboys WR targets after James Washington's injury
James Washington suffered a foot injury at Cowboys camp on Monday, creating an even bigger hole at wide receiver for the Cowboys. The GBag looks at who they could potentially sign to add depth at the receiver position.
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
Stephen Jones Sends Clear Message About Cowboys Wide Receiver Options
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones knows what Dallas lost on the perimeter this offseason, and even more so after the James Washington injury. Appearing on 96.7 "The Ticket," Jones was asked if the team was looking to add a wide receiver. His response, via Jon Machota:. We're always looking...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
247Sports
Dallas Cowboys fear James Washington suffered fractured foot
The Dallas Cowboys fear that wide receiver James Washington suffered a fracture in his right foot during practice Monday afternoon, according to Adam Schefter. Washington was carted off the field following a deep downfield play at the practice. Todd Archer later reported that Washington will miss six to 10 weeks following surgery scheduled for Tuesday.
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Loss
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major injury to one of their wide receivers on Monday afternoon. James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot during practice and is set to miss the next 6-10 weeks, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Owner Jerry Jones was asked about replacement options in free...
Breaking down the Cowboys' signing Anthony Barr
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a 1-year contract. Cowboys insiders Bobby Belt & Bryan Broaddus give a quick breakdown of the signing.
Jerry Jones on how Cowboys can best use RB Tony Pollard as a receiver
It’s no secret the Cowboys could use some help at the wide receiver position after James Washington suffered a broken foot during Monday’s training camp practice, sidelining him for the next 6-10 weeks.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room was thought by many to be a little thin after the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. … adding to speculation that Dallas might trade for or sign a veteran. The group lacked experience. CeeDee Lamb is expected to be...
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
The Brooklyn Nets roster could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 NBA season than it did when they were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant’s trade request has dominated the headlines, but he is far from the only player that could be on the move.
Yardbarker
Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver
On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
NFL Analysis Network
Ezekiel Elliott Feeling No Pressure Despite Cloudy Cowboys Future
Every year in the NFL some players enter a make-or-break season. 2022 could be such that for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has no more guaranteed money on his deal beyond this season. That could mean that this is his last season in Dallas, but it isn’t something that he is too concerned about.
This Mavs-Magic Trade Lands Jonathan Isaac In Dallas
Watching promising young NBA careers get derailed, if not destroyed by a player’s own body is consistently the worst part of following sports. If we made that wish, Jonathan Isaac would certainly be grateful. Imagine this: you stumble across a lamp. As a joke to yourself, you rub it....
