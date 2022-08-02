Atlanta nonprofit celebrates 20th-year collaboration with people of Karansi Tanzania

www.11alive.com
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy
The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
Atlanta philanthropist, businessman Charlie Loudermilk Sr. dies at 95
ATLANTA — Atlanta philanthropist and businessman Charles “Charlie” Loudermilk Sr. has passed away at the age of 95. Loudermilk was a prominent businessman in the 1950s and the decades that followed. He founded Aaron Rents Inc. in Buckhead in 1955, "with just a $500 loan and a plan to lease furniture and appliances to the masses," 11Alive's partner The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported in a 2020 article. He built his business into a $3 billion rent-to-own company, now known as Aaron's Inc, the Atlanta Business Chronicle said.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
How to apply for free and reduced school meals in metro Atlanta districts
ATLANTA — The federal government ended its free meal waiver program, which was brought about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and their students now have to pay for breakfast and lunch at many district schools or apply for waivers. Here's how to apply for free and reduced...
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Kidney buddies | Georgia mother donates organ to 2-year-old son
DACULA, Ga. — After his 12th surgery, a Georgia 2-year-old is bouncing back with new life. Carter Bish is all smiles a few months after his kidney transplant. His mom said she's taking the surgery a bit harder, especially since she was his donor. "We're doing well," Pamela Bish...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Festival With Future, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs Canceled Due To Georgia Gun Laws
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 festival, which was set to feature the likes of Future, 2 Chainz, and Freddie Gibbs, has been canceled due to a Georgia gun law. According to multiple reports on Monday (August 1), festival organizers pulled the plug on the show due to a Georgia state law that allows residents to carry firearms on public land. The event was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on September 17-18.
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the state's gun laws. Carrying...
CBS 46
TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). The hiring event will take place at...
Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
ATLANTA — (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been...
qudach.com
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
READ | Full letter that challenged Music Midtown's weapons policy
ATLANTA — A letter back in May from a private citizen to City of Atlanta attorneys set forth a challenge to Music Midtown's weapons policies. It contended weapons restrictions were incompatible with Georgia law, and demanded that the festival's permit be revoked. On Monday, Music Midtown announced the 2022...
wtvy.com
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
Fulton County to lease beds at Atlanta detention center
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta may have figured out what to do with its detention center -- and community members are not happy. City leaders and Fulton County announced a leasing agreement allowing the county to utilize the Atlanta City Detention Center to detain inmates. The county will...
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
