Santa Ana, CA

Voting power for non-citizens: Expect continued push in Santa Ana

By Amy Ta, produced by Christian Bordal
 2 days ago
Comments / 8

George Mrozek
2d ago

"Undocumented" = you broke FEDERAL laws to get here, NO, you should NOT be able to vote, PERIOD! You should be deported or return to your country of origin and come here THE RIGHT WAY! Get in line, go thru the proper channels, LEGALLY.. then you can vote and do whatever after you become a citizen..

17
Heinous Monkey
2d ago

Bullsit.... only American citizens should be allowed to vote.

12
Any#ofreasons
2d ago

Bait thread, even in this climate It will remain illegal for foreign aliens to vote

4
 

