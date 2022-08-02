Voting power for non-citizens: Expect continued push in Santa Ana

Big letters in the window of Santa Ana's Metro East senior apartments on First Street advertise affordable units for those over 62 years old but many of the residents are outraged after their rent jumped 10% on Aug. 1."After I pay my rent I have nothing really left over for utilities and stuff like that so I'm surviving but it's really hard," said renter Mary Jane De La Riva The 10% rent hike for a one-bedroom unit in the building went from $1256 dollars to $1382 dollars a month bringing one woman to tears."I work full-time at McDonald's and I get...

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO