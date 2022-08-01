EASD Named National Lighthouse District

easdpa.org
lebtown.com
40 years later, ELCO teacher honored for starting a student EMT training program
A dedicated proponent of emergency medical training in his community was honored this summer by officials in ELCO School District. “ELCO School District has offered an EMT program to our high school students for 40 years,” district superintendent Julia Vicente explained. The district recognized David Kirchner, who founded the program, “for his years of dedicated service and commitment to our community.”
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
qhubonews.com
ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS
ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
abc27.com
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
Investigation into school employees’ retirement system closed
The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements.
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force
A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
abc27.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
thetrek.co
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
