Ephrata, PA

EASD Named National Lighthouse District

easdpa.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
easdpa.org

lebtown.com

40 years later, ELCO teacher honored for starting a student EMT training program

A dedicated proponent of emergency medical training in his community was honored this summer by officials in ELCO School District. “ELCO School District has offered an EMT program to our high school students for 40 years,” district superintendent Julia Vicente explained. The district recognized David Kirchner, who founded the program, “for his years of dedicated service and commitment to our community.”
MYERSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award

A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
qhubonews.com

ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS

ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
ANNVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Former York County principal charged with theft of funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93

First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force

A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
chronicle-express.com

Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania

Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
HARRISBURG, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year

In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
FOX 43

Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction

YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
YORK COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy

There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

