New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
A former funeral home operator pleads guilty to stealing human remains and selling them, prosecutors say
A former Colorado funeral home operator has pleaded guilty to stealing and then selling hundreds of human bodies or body parts to people who were buying the remains for scientific, medical or educational purposes, according to prosecutors.
US News and World Report
U.S. Funeral Home Owner Who Sold Body Parts Pleads Guilty to Fraud
(Reuters) - A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting their family members' corpses and selling the body parts without permission, a practice exposed in a 2018 Reuters investigative report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-bodies-funeral. Megan Hess, who operated a...
Mic
Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison
Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
realitytitbit.com
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Trial Begins For Texas Hospital Director Accused Of Killing Two Woman After Alleged Extortion
Christopher Wall allegedly gave a group of alleged sex workers nearly $8,000 after they threatened to expose his rendezvous. The next day, the women asked for more money before two wound up shot to death in the parking lot of a bank. A Texas hospital administrator charged with capital murder...
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Daily Beast
KGB Photo Deepens Mystery of Texas Couple Who Stole Dead Babies’ Identities, Feds Say
A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.
papermag.com
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
Barry Morphew, who had been charged in death of wife Suzanne Morphew, pleads guilty to casting her ballot for Trump
A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed court costs of $600, The Denver Post reported. He avoids...
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’
Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
Man Saying Anti-Trumpers Set His Truck Alight Did it Himself: Officials
A Minnesota man has been indicted after he allegedly staged an arson attack at his home. According to ABC5, the U.S. Attorney's Office has claimed Denis Vladimirovich Molla, 29, staged the fire at his Brooklyn Center camper in September 2020. Authorities have since charged Molla with two counts of wire...
Feds Nab Louisiana Woman Who Tried to Rent a Hitman on RentAHitman.Com
A Louisiana woman found herself on the wrong end of an FBI sting operation after attempting to hire a contract killer via a parody website “linked directly” to the bureau’s internet crime squad, according to a federal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast. New Orleans resident...
Wealthy dentist found guilty in wife's death on African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks.Rudolph was charged with murder and mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime.Rudolph maintained his innocence. His attorney suggested his wife of 34 years, Bianca Rudolph, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from...
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
D.C. man pleads guilty after impersonating federal agent for years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One of two men accused of impersonating a federal agent in Washington, D.C., has pleaded guilty, Justice Department records show. Arian Taherzadeh pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The Washington resident is charged with one federal conspiracy offense and...
Woman sees man stalking her on Instagram while hiking, feds say. He’s been sentenced
“I think I actually know where you live,” the Tennessee man told the woman in an Instagram audio message, prosecutors say.
