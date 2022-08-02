California declares monkeypox state of emergency, 2nd state to do so

Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO