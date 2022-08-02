California declares monkeypox state of emergency, 2nd state to do so

www.oregonlive.com
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and testing continue to fall
Oregon health officials reported about 6% fewer reported coronavirus cases last week than the prior week, coinciding with an 8% drop in testing. Reported cases have fallen for the third straight week, to 8,185 reported Wednesday, down from 10,381 reported during the week ending July 12. At-home testing means the state’s official numbers are dramatically undercounted. But among known tests, the share with positive results is inching downward -- hitting 11.5% Wednesday, about a percentage point below the same time last week.
Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again
Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
2 bodies found inside McKinney fire zone 10 miles from Oregon border
YREKA, Calif. — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
Factory-built homes from Oregon nonprofit could help ease housing crisis
EUGENE — As a boy in the late 1950s, Terry McDonald watched as workers built an 80,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in an industrial neighborhood on the west side of Eugene. Long after childhood, McDonald felt an affinity for the factory, where American Steel once fabricated heavy-duty logging equipment until...
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Watch humpback whale engulf 2 women and spit them out in California
The magic of the Internet and our curiosity of some of the most magical ocean creatures has a video of a humpback whale engulfing two women only to spit them out again trending after two years. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were kayaking in California’s San Luis Obispo Bay when...
Oregon wildfires: Check the air quality anywhere in the state with this interactive map
Wildfires are burning in Oregon again this summer, causing air quality to suffer. A recent study conducted by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that wildfires have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state.
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke
Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.
U.S. sues Idaho over abortion law in first major challenge since Roe v. Wade overturned
BOISE, Idaho — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to invalidate the...
Gov. Brown declares emergency in Wasco County for growing Miller Road fire
Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Miller Road fire burning in Wasco County, declaring an immediate threat to “life, safety and property” in the area. The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and has burned over 10,000...
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson dodges racism
I was appalled by Betsy Johnson’s statements during last week’s debate about the fact that some supporters at her rallies were wearing shirts with Confederate flags (“Oregon governor candidates debate in first clash among Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek,” July 29). Johnson dodged saying...
Big Rattlesnake fire in eastern Oregon fully contained; feds laud local volunteers
The Big Rattlesnake fire, southwest of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in eastern Oregon, is now 100% contained, officials said. At the fire’s peak, more than 30 firefighters were battling the blaze that swept through public and private property in the rural area. “Generally we have a great cooperation with...
Oregon Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek takes in big bucks from national Democrats, teachers union
Oregon voters will be hearing a lot more from Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek, after the former state House speaker spent $450,000 Friday on TV and radio advertising. Kotek’s campaign made the big ad purchase a couple days after Kotek received $800,000 from the Democratic Governors Association and $100,000...
Readers respond: Ban single-use polystyrene
Having lived in Portland my whole life, I have developed a great appreciation for the beautiful nature surrounding our city. From our stunning parks, rivers, lakes, and beaches, Oregon has something special to share. Yet, in recent years, the condition of our waterways has been worsening, and plastic pollution is a massive factor.
Records confirm Oregon Legislature’s conduct watchdog was dysfunctional in 2021
Lawyers tasked with investigating complaints about alleged harassment and other workplace problems at the Oregon Legislature could not find a March 2021 misconduct complaint when the woman who filed it checked in eight months later, in December, records show. The records, which lawyers for the state released to the complainant...
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
Washington state primary: Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley advance
OLYMPIA — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
Oregon’s federal public defender seeks investigation into complaints of retaliatory ‘shakedown’ of inmates by guards at Sheridan
Oregon’s federal public defender has asked a judge to appoint a special investigator to look into allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan are retaliating against inmates for speaking out about their conditions behind bars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman on Monday ordered prison officials and...
Washington state primary features top-two winners system: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse targeted for Trump votes
OLYMPIA — Washington voters will winnow the field of candidates in dozens of races in the state’s primary Tuesday. Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 million registered voters weeks ago. Voters must have their ballots postmarked and in the mail by Tuesday, or they can drop them off at drop boxes around the state by 8 p.m. Results often take days to come in as the ballots arrive in elections offices throughout that week.
