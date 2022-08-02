ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Coroner identifies mom, daughter killed in Loveland

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nt3U9_0h18uWwz00

If you or someone you know are in crisis, contact the Crisis Center 24-hour Crisis Line at 303-688-8484 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit TheHotline.org .

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The woman and her daughter who were shot and killed by their reported abuser have been identified.

Their names are Lindsay E. Daum, 41, and Meadow L. Sinner, 16, both of Loveland, according to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Police in Loveland have said the two were shot and killed by Javier Acevedo Jr., who ultimately turned a gun on himself as police tried to take him into custody. Another four children were at the home during the July 28 shooting, their ages 14, 12, 5 and 2.

Police release video in deadly I-70 shooting

Court records show Daum had reported his abuse to the courts .

She filed a restraining order against him in 2021 claiming he slammed her into a wall, choked her and head-butted her. “Javier is continually violent towards myself and my kids. Javier sexually assaulted my daughter,” the woman wrote on the 2021 protection order paperwork.

She filed for another restraining order in June, claiming “Javier Acevedo Junior called me and threatened to kill me.” It also states that he slashed her tires and keyed a vulgar word into the side of her vehicle. But a judge did not find enough evidence to make it permanent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night​ near Interstate 70 and Quebec.  The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman who died at Empower Field identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
The Denver Gazette

Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Acevedo#Violent Crime#Court#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Car meetup organizer arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash

Four days after a deadly crash near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in Denver, the driver suspected of running from the scene is in custody. Taylor Lindsey, 23, was named a suspect almost immediately and he was arrested on Tuesday.Lindsey is on probation for an assault case that happened in December of 2020. According to police paperwork, Lindsey and the victims were at a car meetup in the Denver Tech Center when Lindsey and another man started assaulting the two victims. Lindsey allegedly punched and kicked a victim in the face, and when the victims tried to drive away Lindsey...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K99

Dash Cam Captures I-70 Deadly Road Rage Incident in Denver

A 31-year-old man has died after an incident involving road rage and gunfire occurred on westbound Interstate 70 near North Quebec Street. The incident happened on July 31, at approximately 10:58 p.m. The victim, Kevin Plaskowski, was pronounced dead due to the shooting according to Denver Police. The driver of...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy