County asks FM to OK LCHD project in urban renewal area

Pen City Current
City working on mandated sewer separations
FORT MADISON - An EPA-mandated sewer separation project is getting increased attention from city officials as a deadline of 2029 grows closer. The project involves separating the city's sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines to keep untreated sewage from mixing with regular storm water draining into the Mississippi River. The...
Pen City Current
City to spend $200K on Block building repairs
FORT MADISON - A move to shore up the west side of the crumbling Block building in downtown Fort Madison may cost the city close to a quarter million dollars. At Tuesday's regular City Council meeting, Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the city could be looking at $240,000 to repair the building according to estimates and contingencies the city has received recently.
1138 North Cherry Street Recognized with Community Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.The house was erected in 1920. The Weavers purchased the property in 2016 and began a labor of love to put their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.
Pen City Current
State looking for input on new broadband map
DES MOINES – Today, Governor Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced the release of a new broadband map of Iowa, reporting the conditions of broadband availability in accordance with federal grant guidelines at over 1 million locations throughout the state. The public can view the map here.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
Pen City Current
Lee County veterans group looking for volunteer drivers
LEE COUNTY - Have you been looking for a rewarding way to volunteer by helping those who have served in the armed forces? If you like to drive, are able to pass a background check, have a clean driving record, have the ability to pass a simple physical and are willing to be trained, you may be just the person we’re looking for.
Pen City Current
Fort Madison named All-Star Community
FORT MADISON - The City of Fort Madison was named a 2022 All-Star Community by the Iowa League of Cities for its Historic Santa Fe Depot Renovation. The city will be recognized at an Awards Banquet at the League’s Annual Conference & Exhibit, held in Waterloo from September 28-30. The All-Star Community Award is the most prestigious honor given by the League to cities. Entries are judged by a panel of former city officials and others familiar with municipal government. Judges determine winners based on innovative efforts in areas such as urban renewal, development, preservation, collaborative efforts or quality of life improvements. Fort Madison was among three of Iowa’s 940 cities to garner such recognition.
KBUR
BPD: urban deer management rules meeting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department would like to remind residents of the upcoming urban deer management rules meeting. The meeting will take place Saturday, August 6th, at 8 AM in the police department’s Black Hawk room followed by the archery proficiency test at Dankwardt park. The makeup date...
Pen City Current
For the Record – August 3, 2022
08/01/22 – 12:17 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Cason Alan Barker, 20, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 28th Street and Avenue I, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, eluding – injury, OWI, drug, and driving under suspension. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. ACF Holdings, LLC of Golden sold an apartment building at 304...
KWQC
Fort Madison police warn of scams locally
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Joseph A. Kraus, 96, Keokuk
Joseph A. Kraus, 96, of Keokuk, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home in Keokuk, Iowa. Joseph was born on April 3, 1926, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of William J. and Valeria M. (Wilkens) Kraus. He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1944, and served in the United States Army from 1944 until 1946 during World War II. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged. He participated during the occupation of France and served Mass as a faithful Catholic. On May 13, 1950, he was united in marriage to Lillian F. Grogan. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2020.
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home – Georgia “Kay” Adams, 73, Keokuk
Georgia “Kay” Adams, 73, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born July 17, 1948 the daughter of Vernon Joseph and Alice Lucille Steenberg Swift. Kay graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1965. On September 3,...
One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East […]
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
