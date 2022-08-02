California switching to jail, fines to keep civilization from world’s tallest tree

www.pennlive.com
Related
2 bodies found inside vehicle in path of raging California wildfire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle in the path of a raging Northern California wildfire that is one of several major blazes burning across the U.S. West amid hot, dry, gusty conditions. The McKinney Fire exploded in size to more than...
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
What is the favorite office snack in Pa.? Hint: It makes sense
The most popular office snack in the United States is - Little Debbie Zebra Cakes. Deputy, a team scheduling software company, analyzed Google Trends search volume of 100+ office snacks over a five-year period to determine the most coveted office snacks in each state. The most popular overall was the...
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House-sized glacial boulders, island campsites and more from an insider’s list of things to see in Pa. state forests
The 2.2 million acres of state forest across Pennsylvania – in 50 of the state’s 67 counties – are home to nearly all habitats and outdoor recreation that the state has to offer. Some of those habitats and recreations are more unique and hard-to-find than others. We...
Sea turtle hatchlings get ‘very lost’ and end up in hotel swimming pool before rescue
Some sea turtle hatchlings in Florida yesterday became “very lost” on their maiden voyage to the ocean. The hatchlings instead ended up in a hotel swimming pool and the bushes and a storm drain.
Legit claims or “stupid political stunt”? Pa. Dems want feds to investigate Oz’s disclosure report
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party is seeking a federal investigation into U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for possibly breaking financial disclosure laws, but an Oz campaign official called the effort a “stupid political stunt.”. In a request for an investigation submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice, Corey...
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House speaker, pleads not guilty to DUI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in connection with a May car crash in Northern California’s wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person Wednesday at Napa County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Powerball $202 million jackpot (08/03/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the Powerball jackpot from Monday’s drawing. So tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
Wildfire smoke to make Pa. skies ‘milky’ today, weather service says
The National Weather Service in State College is saying that smoke from wildlife fires from the western part of the United States will affect what Pennsylvania residents see in the sky today. In a post on its Facebook page, the Weather Service says that the smoke will drift across the...
Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $202 million drawing, won by someone in Pennsylvania
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! Someone in Pennsylvania had a winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing. The Powerball lottery jackpot had reset after someone won $365 million in the June 29 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here...
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
Woman found dead in Florida had been linked to fire, homicide in central Pa.
A missing Shippensburg woman at the center of a double homicide and arson earlier this year has been found dead in Florida, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said 31-year-old Jasmine L. Forbes traveled to Florida after her Southampton Township home was set on fire and two of her acquaintances gunned down Feb. 23, 2022.
Worker suffers ‘serious injuries’ in crash at Amazon’s Carlisle warehouse
An Amazon employee was seriously hurt Monday when the truck he was driving in a Carlisle warehouse crashed into another vehicle, the company told PennLive. The crash happened while the employee was doing “routine work” on a powered industrial truck at an fulfillment center in South Middleton Township, according to Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson.
American Dream mall fails to make $8.8M interest payment on N.J. bonds
American Dream developers have failed to make an interest payment on $290 million in New Jersey-backed revenue bonds that were sold to help finance the $5 billion mall and entertainment complex. The massive, 3.3-million square-foot mall in East Rutherford, which features an indoor ski slope, water park, amusement rides and...
False claims of election fraud aren’t an anomaly; they’re the new normal | Opinion
In 2020, widespread claims of election fraud appeared more than in any election before. This was in part due to President Donald Trump telling America these claims were true, implying he did not actually lose the last election . A majority of the election fraud claims have been disproven, with only 475 cases of fraud among the 25 million votes cast in the six main states, Trump pointed to as fraudulent.
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
$5: The barrier between the incarcerated and healthcare | Opinion
Twelve hours: that’s how long the average person in prison would have to work a prison job to pay for one single visit to a doctor. Twelve hours, to make a whopping $5 and meet Pennsylvania’s prison copay requirement. The $5 prison medical copay was started as a...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0