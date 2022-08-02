ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California switching to jail, fines to keep civilization from world’s tallest tree

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Tree#Greek
PennLive.com

Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

False claims of election fraud aren’t an anomaly; they’re the new normal | Opinion

In 2020, widespread claims of election fraud appeared more than in any election before. This was in part due to President Donald Trump telling America these claims were true, implying he did not actually lose the last election . A majority of the election fraud claims have been disproven, with only 475 cases of fraud among the 25 million votes cast in the six main states, Trump pointed to as fraudulent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy