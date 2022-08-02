Cardinals notebook: Interchangeability a must for Arizona wide receivers

arizonasports.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Arizona Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown from non-football injury list
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown began his return Tuesday from a hamstring injury that landed him on the active/non-football injury list to start training camp. Around the time the Cardinals announced that Brown was activated off the NFI list, he took part in a pre-practice walk-through....
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks USC and UCLA are regretting decision to go to Big Ten
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has not held back when speaking about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12
Big Ten expansion: Pac-12 commissioner has bold statement for USC, UCLA
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes USC and UCLA will regret leaving for Big Ten. George Kliavkoff is not exactly thrilled over USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. He may only be entering his second year as the Pac-12 commissioner, but Kliavkoff has to deal with the...
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Andrew Booth Jr. Making An Impression At Training Camp
Minnesota Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has left quite the impression after the first week of training camp. Booth was selected in the second-round (42nd pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft . The Vikings made a few trades to acquire this pick before drafting him. They first traded the 34th pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Minnesota then traded the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to the Colts for the 42nd and 122nd picks. With the Minnesota Vikings starting their second week of training camp, let’s see what the rookie has done to leave this impression on the team.
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries lands $66.8 million contract extension
Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest NFL player to cash in on a big-money contract ahead of
Kwame Evans, No. 7 Overall Recruit, Announces His Commitment
One of the top college basketball recruits is off the board. On Tuesday, five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon. Evans is listed as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Kentucky and UCF were considered...
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: First Day of Pads Leads to Chippiness
The Arizona Cardinals were back in pads for the first time this summer Tuesday, but with it came a few heated moments. Throughout their morning practice, multiple scrums broke out as players tried to separate opposing players. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were in a heated back and forth throughout the day and even defensive end J.J. Watt was involved in an altercation.
Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous
Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested in Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at Arizona State Route 101 on speeding charges and was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. His criminal speeding charge is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation. It was reported that Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.
2022 Maui Invitational Bracket, TV Times Released
The loaded field features Arizona, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Louisville and more.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Texas 2023 DB Amarion Atwood commits to Sun Devils
Arizona State picked up its fifth 2023 commitment on Monday when Mesquite (Texas) Horn High defensive back Amarion Atwood announced his commitment to the program. Atwood’s only Power 5 offer is Arizona State, which he chose over 13 other programs, including North Texas, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas State.
College football realignment: Latest intel on timeline for new Pac-12 media rights deal
The Pac-12 Conference is in the midst of negotiating a new media rights deal as news broke in June that members USC and UCLA will be leaving for the Big Ten by 2024. However, according to WildcatAuthority’s Jason Scheer, a deal may not even happen this year. “None of...
