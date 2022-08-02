California governor declares monkeypox emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Lakota Funds wins a $5 million award as part of $500 million Good Jobs challenge. The challenge is meant enable communities across the country to invest in innovative approaches to workforce development that will secure job opportunities for more than 50,000 Americans. There were 31 other winners from an applicant pool of 509. The challenge is administered by the US Department of Commerce.

ADVOCACY ・ 21 HOURS AGO