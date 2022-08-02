California governor declares monkeypox emergency

kelofm.com
South Dakota DOT Freight Plan virtual meeting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation seeks public input into the development of the State’s Freight Plan. The Freight Plan identifies freight contributions to the State’s economy, provides recommendations for strategic improvements, guides freight-related investments, and supports the vision and goals of the National Freight Network.
Smoke from western U.S. wildfires to impact KELO listening area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As wildfires continue to burn in Montana, Idaho and Oregon, the smoke from these fires will be present in our skies over the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, easterly winds high in the atmosphere will suspend the smoke in the sky, creating hazy conditions.
Native-led organization wins award money from the Good Jobs Challenge.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Lakota Funds wins a $5 million award as part of $500 million Good Jobs challenge. The challenge is meant enable communities across the country to invest in innovative approaches to workforce development that will secure job opportunities for more than 50,000 Americans. There were 31 other winners from an applicant pool of 509. The challenge is administered by the US Department of Commerce.
Hotter summers mean Florida’s turtles are mostly born female
MARATHON, Fla. (Reuters) – Florida’s sea turtles are grappling with a gender imbalance made worse by climate change. Recent heat waves have caused the sand on some beaches to get so hot that nearly every turtle born was female. “The frightening thing is the last four summers in...
Increasing demand may end the steady decline of gas prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The average price for a gallon of gas fell again last week to a national average of $4.21 – 63 cents cheaper than a month ago. But a slight uptick in gas demand could end the steady decline. Triple A spokesperson Andrew Goss...
