www.news-herald.com
Related
News-Herald.com
Perry’s Brayden Richards claims AAU decathlon national crown
Before he takes back the reins of the perennially vaunted Perry offense on the gridiron as its quarterback this fall, Brayden Richards had one last order of business to which to attend in his spring endeavor, track and field. Consider it handled with panache. Richards, a junior-to-be, three-sport stalwart for...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Mentor football practice, Aug. 1, 2022
Photos from Mentor football practice, Aug. 1, 2022, by Paul DiCicco.
Comments / 0