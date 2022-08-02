ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trump baffles GOP by endorsing ‘Eric’ in the Missouri Senate primary — a race with three Erics

By Marc Caputo
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 10

Roosevelt Alexander
2d ago

He is trying to hedge his bet. Does anyone think he is anything but a loud mouth unethical individual?

Reply
10
fanopack
1d ago

Who are we to question the very stable genius? Just vote for Eric, Eric, or Eric.....and Trump will take care of the rest.

Reply
2
Related
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Pam Bondi
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jeff Roe
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Election State#Missouri Attorney General#Gop#The U S Senate#Border Security#Great Veterans#Crime And The Border#Maga
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

NBC News

425K+
Followers
51K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy