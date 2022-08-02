Trump baffles GOP by endorsing ‘Eric’ in the Missouri Senate primary — a race with three Erics

www.nbcnews.com
Roosevelt Alexander
2d ago
He is trying to hedge his bet. Does anyone think he is anything but a loud mouth unethical individual?
fanopack
1d ago
Who are we to question the very stable genius? Just vote for Eric, Eric, or Eric.....and Trump will take care of the rest.
WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The January 6 committee released a video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after pumping his fist at the mob. Fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider that the video was not Hawley's "greatest moment." The former presidential candidate reportedly once told Hawley that he bore responsibility for the riot.
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)
Former press secretary for Donald Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, called an attempted attack on Brett Kavanaugh the "Kavanaugh assassination", leading to some mockery online. McEnany, 34, criticized the media and White House for the lack of attention on the attempted attack on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. "You look at the left,...
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
MSNBC
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the questions swirling around President Biden running for reelection again. Rove commented on if he thinks Biden will run again for reelection in 2024 saying,. “Well, look, he’s...
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
MSNBC
Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL・
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning
Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
CNBC
Sen. Lindsey Graham agrees to accept subpoena in Trump election meddling case
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will accept a subpoena for his testimony issued by a Georgia grand jury investigating possible election meddling in the 2020 presidential election by then-President Donald Trump. But Graham may still challenge the subpoena in court, a court filing showed. The Republican lawmaker, one of...
MSNBC
What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?
In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall
Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
