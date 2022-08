Fayetteville Technical Community College will welcome two finalists for the job of College President to campus for interviews, meetings and tours. The finalists are Dr. Mark Sorrells, currently Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services at Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Dr. Pamela Senegal, currently President of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, N.C. For more information about each candidate, please see their bios posted on the Presidential Search section of FTCC’s website – https://www.faytechcc.edu/campus-offices/office-human-resources/presidentialsearch/ .

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO