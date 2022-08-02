ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said a man was drunk Monday afternoon when he crashed into a car on the Beltline before going airborne and hitting two vehicles parked on a nearby street.

In an incident report, the city’s police department said the man, who witnesses reported was speeding and driving erratically before the crash, rear-ended a car on the Beltline at High Point Road around 12:25 p.m. The crash pushed the car into the shoulder wall.

The man’s vehicle left the road, hit a fence, went airborne and then hit two parked vehicles on Trillium Court just east of High Point Road, the release said.

He was cited for second-offense operating while intoxicated and taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold.

The release did not say whether the man or anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The left lane of the eastbound Beltline was closed at High Point Road for roughly an hour due to the crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.

