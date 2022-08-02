ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

New COVID-19 vaccine available at Health District

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLVKI_0h18tO6C00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Adults in Clark County now have another COVID-19 vaccine available to them at Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

Novavax, which has been used worldwide, is currently available at the Health District’s COVID-19 clinic at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. and will be available at its community clinic sites beginning Wednesday.

Novavax was developed using protein-based technology, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has used for decades to develop vaccines. The vaccine is authorized as a two-dose primary series for adults 18 years and older. The second dose should be received three to eight weeks after the first dose. People who are immunocompromised should also receive two doses of the vaccine.

Novavax is not authorized for use as a booster dose at this time.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was shown to be 90 percent effective at preventing mild, moderate and severe disease. Reported side effects are mild and like those reported from the mRNA vaccines. The side effects were more commonly reported after the second dose of the vaccine. More information about Novavax is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/novavax.html .

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 6 months and older at Health District locations. For those who received an mRNA vaccine, boosters are available for people 5 years and older. Health District COVID-19 clinic location information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Clark County, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Clark County, NV
Vaccines
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Vaccines
County
Clark County, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Clark County, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Clinics#General Health#S Decatur Blvd
News Talk 840 KXNT

More human remains found at Lake Mead

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Another set of human remains has been discovered out at Lake Mead. Park officials said that the remains were discovered around 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Swim Beach area. No other details about what exactly was found has been released. The Clark County Coroner...
News Talk 840 KXNT

Suicidal person forces closure of 215 Beltway

Las Vegas, NV (AP) – A portion of the 215 Beltway was shut down for more than three hours Tuesday morning due to a person who was threatening suicide. Police responded to the Sunset overpass over the 215 Western Beltway and found a person who was threatening to jump down to the freeway. Nevada State Police and Las Vegas Metro Police closed Sunset over 215 while they talked with the person.
ACCIDENTS
News Talk 840 KXNT

Kayaker drowns at Lake Mead

The body of a kayaker who went missing during a storm at Lake Mead on Wednesday was recovered on Thursday morning. Bystanders called 911 after seeing the victim struggle to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak that blew away due to high winds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Talk 840 KXNT

Excessive heat warning put in place for the valley

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas will be taking a break from monsoon season for the next couple of days, and that means things will be drying out and heating up. It will be heating up to the point where the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for southern Nevada. The warning, which also includes western, southern, northeast Clark County, as well as the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, officially begins Thursday morning at 11 and lasts through Friday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
423
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy