New COVID-19 vaccine available at Health District

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Adults in Clark County now have another COVID-19 vaccine available to them at Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

Novavax, which has been used worldwide, is currently available at the Health District’s COVID-19 clinic at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. and will be available at its community clinic sites beginning Wednesday.

Novavax was developed using protein-based technology, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has used for decades to develop vaccines. The vaccine is authorized as a two-dose primary series for adults 18 years and older. The second dose should be received three to eight weeks after the first dose. People who are immunocompromised should also receive two doses of the vaccine.

Novavax is not authorized for use as a booster dose at this time.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was shown to be 90 percent effective at preventing mild, moderate and severe disease. Reported side effects are mild and like those reported from the mRNA vaccines. The side effects were more commonly reported after the second dose of the vaccine. More information about Novavax is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/novavax.html .

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 6 months and older at Health District locations. For those who received an mRNA vaccine, boosters are available for people 5 years and older. Health District COVID-19 clinic location information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine .