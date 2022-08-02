ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Knott County school devastated by historic flood

By Braxton Caudill
 2 days ago

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The start of the school year may look different for kids in Knott County after historic floodwaters did major damage to Hindman Elementary.

Although the high water has receded from Hindman Elementary, there is still a massive amount of cleanup and repairs to do. The floors of the building are hidden under two to three inches of mud.

Superintendent of Knott County Schools Brent Hoover said the high school and technology center was hit hard, but nothing close to the level of damage done at Hindman Elementary, where water was as deep as four feet at one point.

Opening day for schools was scheduled for August 10, now the date has been delayed.

How to support eastern Kentucky flood victims

“We don’t know what that starting time will look like right now, um, going forward, it’s gonna determine how quickly we can get crews in to do cleanup, and how quickly we can have the infrastructure repaired throughout our county,” said Hoover.

To get the schools ready for opening, Hoover said what they need most is cleaning supplies and water.

