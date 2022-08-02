Morris County Invites the Public to its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

parsippanyfocus.com
Related
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
parsippanyfocus.com
Table of Hope to Hold Backpack Giveaway at CCM
MORRIS COUNTY — As parents start to plan for a new school year and address all the details involved, Table of Hope once again is helping to make things a bit easier with a free backpack distribution event at County College of Morris (CCM). The Backpack Giveaway at CCM...
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
parsippanyfocus.com
Morris County Appoints Deena Leary Acting Administrator
MORRIS COuNTY — Assistant Morris County Administrator Deena Leary has been appointed Acting Administrator by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, placing her at the helm of county operations and ready to assume the post when long-time Administrator John Bonanni officially retires at year’s end. Ms. Leary,...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Woonsocket Call
Bergen County, NJ, Innovative Senior Housing Community Design Completed and Is Open for Business
MONTVALE, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the completion of Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ. Thrive at Montvale is an innovative, state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. A...
Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County
A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County. The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ. All lanes were initially closed, while...
5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)
We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
morristowngreen.com
She marched on the Capitol. Now she’s seeking a seat on Morris Township’s committee
Morris Township’s Republican organization on Monday chose a political newcomer who marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as its candidate for a seat on the governing body. “I sort of felt it was time for me to put up or shut up,” Sherry Nardolillo said after decisively out-polling Township GOP Chairman Joe Calvanelli Jr. as the party’s pick to run for Township Committee in November.
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
parsippanyfocus.com
Mobile MVC is Coming to Parsippany
PARSIPPANY — On Friday, August 19, Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, Assemblyman Jay Webber and Mayor James Barberio will host the NJ MVC Mobile Unit. The visit by the Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile unit will enable residents to access crucial motor vehicle services right here in Parsippany.
boozyburbs.com
New Jersey Monthly ‘Jersey Choice’ Results for 2022
It’s the readers’ turn with the results of the 39th Annual Jersey Choice awards from the current issue dated August 2022 (Read Full List). Each category has one winner for North, Central and South Jersey and a minimum of one critic’s pick. Area wins included Mighty Quinn’s...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Officials Call On MTA To Create a One-Seat Ride to the City for Residents
Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick requests that the MTA appoint a Rockland advisor for its new board while delaying its new congestion pricing plan and working to create a one-seat ride for Rockland residents to travel to Manhattan. The new plan is to make New York the first US city to charge...
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
Pair Critical Following Serious Crash At Hudson County Intersection, Prosecutor Says
A two-car crash in Hudson County left a driver and passenger in critical condition, according to authorities who are seeking witnesses. A 2020 Honda Accord was heading southbound on River Road in North Bergen when it collided with a northbound 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA as it was turning onto Bulls Ferry Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Comments / 0