ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

'Experience was like no other': Houma youth soccer team celebrates after national competition

By Colin Campo, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnwLz_0h18rpQ300

A Houma youth soccer team scored a milestone when it became the first men's team to represent south Louisiana in national competition.

The Houma-Terrebonne 19U Blackhawks received a commendation Wednesday from the Terrebonne Parish Parish Council.

The 18-member team, part of the Louisiana Classic Soccer League, won the regional contest June 19, becoming the first men's team from the state to make it that far.

Last month, the Houma team posted 1 win and 2 losses in the U.S. Youth Soccer National President's Cup in Greensboro, N.C.

The two losses knocked the team of 16- to 19-year-olds out of the national competition before the finals. But their win created a big upset by taking the No. 1-ranked team out of the competition.

"It was great, that experience was like no other," said team member Dakotah Purvis. "It was some of the best competition in my life, and the feeling of actually getting a win out there, it was second to none."

Earlier:Houma-Terrebonne 19U Blackhawks talk about making US Youth Soccer Presidents Cup

Purvis, a goalkeeper, played all three rounds, 90 minutes each. He estimated that he blocked 50-plus shots throughout the tournament. He starts this month at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he will study to become a physical therapist.

The first game of nationals was close, and it looked like the Blackhawks were going to win, said coach Travis Dupre. A player passed out from the heat, and that threw off morale. The second game didn't fair any better.

For their final match, the Blackhawks faced a Virginia seeded at the top in the tournament. With nothing to lose, the Blackhawks sent Virginia, Team America Bata, home that day.

Jairo Madrid Lopez made the game-winning score, and with 4 minutes left on the clock, the Blackhawks ensured Virginia didn't tie the game back up.

"We gave everything we had to make sure we ended our career together with a win, and the second we did we all ran toward Jairo lifted him up cheered for ourselves and then ended on a very high note," said Houma center back Jacob Bruce.

The Blackhawks play soccer year-round, with a fall and spring season. Learn more at houmasoccer.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Kenner Discovery chooses baseball coach, and other metro area schools news

KENNER DISCOVERY HIGH SCHOOL: The new head baseball coach at Kenner Discovery High School is Nick Walker, who was a three-year football letterman at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, after graduating from Archbishop Rummel High School. Walker began coaching baseball in 2003 at the recreational park level. Soon he expanded to coach competitive travel and showcase baseball teams up until 2021.
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Bonus for laying off the po-boys? That's just sad.

I am an avid New Orleans sports fan raised on Buddy and Hap. I am also a retired commissioned medical sales rep. So, I do believe in getting paid for performance. I can’t remember getting paid a bonus for doing the routine things that were expected as part of my job: wearing a coat and tie, maintaining a good appearance, doing business reports, etc. Obviously, performance is the primary expectation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Amant’s Carpenter makes his commitment

Throughout the summer, some of Ascension Parish’s best high-school football players have been deciding where they’ll be continuing their careers. Now, another parish standout has made his commitment. On Sunday, St. Amant senior defensive end Dylan Carpenter went to Twitter to officially announce where he’ll be playing collegiately....
SAINT AMANT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Sports
City
Houma, LA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Houma, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Chicago Blackhawks#Team America#Houma Terrebonne
NOLA.com

Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day

Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
MANDEVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

VCHS announces return of Terrier Tailgate

Vandebilt Catholic High School announces the return of the Terrier Tailgate. “It’s been three years since we’ve “tailgated” in-person together, so mark your calendars, #TERRIERNATION!,” reads a statement from VCHS. The tailgate will take place on Saturday, September 10, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
K945

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Veterans Blvd. lane closure to last most of August

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting. On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue....
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

2022 Acadia Music Fest Lineup Includes Ludacris and Dumpstaphunk

Acadia Music Fest returns this fall with a fantastic lineup that is sure to draw everyone to Thibodaux. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
THIBODAUX, LA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
HOUMA, LA
The Courier

The Courier

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy