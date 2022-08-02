ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Habitual offender arrested after robbing bank last week, Atlanta police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sG90_0h18rXj500

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man last week they say is responsible for a bank robbery, along with multiple other offenses.

Last Tuesday, police responded to a bank robbery call in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road just after 5 p.m. After arriving and investigating, police identified a suspect via surveillance video.

Police notified other officers of the suspect’s vehicle and they located it on Maple Street in Northwest Atlanta.

The suspect, Demetrius Beck, was also seen on video in three separate incidents robbing banks located in 1598 Piedmont Road NE, 825 Martin L King Jr. Drive SW, and 523 Luckie Street this year, police said.

  • Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’

Using information developed by the Robbery Unit, fugitive investigators found Beck at 55 Maple Street around 6 a.m. on July 27 and arrested him.

Robbery investigators were able to recover a number of items of evidence that linked Beck to the previous robberies, police said.

He is charged with robbery, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property. Police say Beck has at least 10 prior arrests including two for ATM break-ins in Brookhaven and Sandy Springs.

Police say Beck was out on bond from a previous offense at the time of his arrest and still had another warrant for an ATM theft at 711 Lee Street.

IN OTHER NEWS:

ATLANTA, GA
