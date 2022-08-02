This Handy Attachment Turns Any Outdoor Umbrella into a Side Table for Your Drinks — and It's on Sale at Amazon

Believe it or not, we’re already more than halfway through summer. While some of us are already mourning the end of afternoons by the pool, others are rejoicing at the thought of the day when the sweaty, sticky weather finally ends. No matter what your feelings are about the weather, there’s one advantage of this time of year that everyone can get behind — the end-of-season sales! And not just any sales, we’re talking about summer savings on some of our favorite vacuums, cookware, and kitchen rugs. While there are tons of awesome discounts to take advantage of right now, there’s one sale you won’t want to miss. Macy’s Home Sale.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO