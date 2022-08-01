ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Diamondbacks trade Luke Weaver to Royals, add right-handed bat

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND — The Diamondbacks sent right-hander Luke Weaver to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for infielder Emmanuel Rivera, cutting ties with a pitcher who had been a major part of the Paul Goldschmidt trade.

Rivera, 26, gives the Diamondbacks a right-handed bat who in limited action in the majors has shown an ability to hit left-handed pitching. Though he owns just a .243/.295/.379 line with seven homers in 288 career at-bats, most of his damage has come against lefties, against whom he has hit .280/.343/.473 with three homers in 93 at-bats.

“We talked about getting a little bit more right-handed for now and into the future,” General Manager Mike Hazen said. “Rivera is a guy we’ve liked for a while, just his ability to hit left-handed pitching and play third base.”

Weaver was one of four pieces the Diamondbacks received from the St. Louis Cardinals as part of the Goldschmidt trade in December 2018. He got off to a fast start with his new team in 2019, posting a 3.03 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings and looking like a potential long-term building block for the Diamondbacks’ rotation.

But Weaver suffered an elbow injury and missed most of the rest of that season. After struggling badly in 2020, he dealt with another injury in 2021 — this time to his shoulder — and missed a large chunk of that season, as well.

“A few years ago, he kind of came out and showed us what I thought we had really acquired and was leading our pitching staff,” Hazen said. “Unfortunately in this game, especially with pitching, it can be very mercurial. You can end up making a pitch and tweaking something and it can cost you six months. That’s the unfortunate nature of this.”

Weaver opened this season in the bullpen before missing time with another elbow issue. He returned in June and had posted a 7.71 ERA in 12 appearances, most of them coming in short relief. He had been pitching better of late, allowing just one run in eight appearances in July.

In addition to Weaver, the Diamondbacks received catcher Carson Kelly, infielder Andrew Young and a draft pick, which the club used on outfielder Dominic Fletcher, in exchange for Goldschmidt, who had one year to go before free agency.

Hazen said Rivera is expected to report to the major league club, though he said the logistics of that have yet to be determined. He said that between third base and designated hitter, Rivera likely will “see a lot of starts against lefties.”

Rivera has put up impressive numbers the past two seasons in Triple-A, hitting a combined .291 with 22 homers in 330 at-bats. His numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, however, given that his home ballpark in Omaha is an especially good place to hit for right-handed hitters.

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro.

