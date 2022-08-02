www.clevelandjewishnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Related
geauganews.com
Oak and Embers Tavern
Are you interested in sharing your article with Geauga News? Send it directly to drafts@geauganews.com.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Grove concert series Aug. 5, Aug. 12-13
Free concerts will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at The Grove at 425 North Commons Blvd in Mayfield. Green River, a nationally-touring Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty Tribute Show will perform Aug. 5. The Solid 70s & 80s tribute band will play Aug....
Cleveland Jewish News
Noah Swirsky
Noah Swirsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Noah is the son of Jennifer Swirsky and Arie Swirsky of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Mira and Mady. He is the grandson of Bruce Tallisman, and of blessed memory, Marilyn and Norman Swirsky and Sue Tallisman. Noah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys Stagecrafter’s Theater Productions.
Cleveland Jewish News
David Kleyner
David Kleyner will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. David is the son of Irina and Vadim Kleyner of Gates Mills, and the brother of Nicole and Samantha. He is the grandson of Anna Kleyner, Elena Tychkova and Michail Shevzov and of blessed memory, Phil Kleyner. He is the great-grandson of Symon Dragunsky. David attends Gilmour Academy. He enjoys STEM and soccer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa
Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through. Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.
Cleveland Jewish News
City Stages summer concerts Aug. 3, 10
City Stages, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s free summer concerts featuring global music, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in front of the Transformer Station at 1460 W. 29th St. in Cleveland. Dobet Gnahore, an Afropop singer, dancer, percussionist and songwriter, will perform Aug...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27, at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Nathaniel is the son of Elizabeth Weinstein and Jason Confino of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Ethan and Simon. He is the grandson of Donna and Donald Weinstein, Karen and James Confino and Phyllis and Rick Gordon. Nathaniel attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys skiing, playing trumpet in the Shaker Middle School Band and Jazz Band, listening to music and soccer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Cleveland Jewish News
7,500 attend 23rd Solon Home Days
The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road. The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.
coolcleveland.com
Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma
Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Mayfield Heights will hold grand opening Aug. 4
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop is opening in Mayfield Heights. And according to the store’s owner, customers-to-be can hardly wait. “I’m getting calls every day asking when are we going to open,” said owner Jennifer Leskovac. “People are saying they’re tired of driving to Twinsburg and Northfield (the nearest Handel’s locations) and want to know when we’re opening.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Jake Ponsky
Jake Ponsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Jake is the son of Taryn and Zac Ponsky of Hunting Valley, and the brother of Austin Ponsky. He is the grandson of Brooke and James Wolf and Jackie and Jeff Ponsky, and of blessed memory, Charlotte and Leo Goldberg, Esther and Howard Ponsky, Bernard Matthews and Jessie and Daniel Wolf. He is the great-grandson of Florence Matthews. Jake attends University School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, basketball, football, and lacrosse. For his mitzvah project, Jake and his family traveled to Israel and connected with the Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation projects. He is helping donate to some of their wildlife projects there.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chernikoff, Stuart
Stuart Alan Chernikoff, dearly beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Pollack); devoted father of Scott (Jennifer) and Kevin (Lisa); cherished grandfather of Brandon, Sydney, Spencer and Morgan. Stuart had a love for all animals especially his many dogs. Stuart spent his career as a manufacturer’s representative. Once Stuart retired from the...
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Rocks with Fastball on August 2nd
Formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, Fastball combined a fondness for melodic, Beatles-inspired pop with the alternative aesthetic of late-’90s mainstream rock. Their sophomore album, “All the Pain Money Can Buy” went platinum within six months of its release, earning two Grammy nominations along the way. All of which was fueled by their breakthrough single “The Way“, which proved to be a meteoric hit, topping the American rock charts for seven weeks while enjoying crossover success.
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
medinacountylife.com
SUN AUG 14 / 30th Annual Affair on The Square Craft & Vintage Fair
The 30th annual Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair is all set for Sunday, August 14th from 11 am to 5 pm on the beautiful historic square of Medina, Ohio. The event features over 160 selected crafters and artisans in all mediums including beautifully handcrafted jewelry, home décor, soaps, lotions, metalwork, wearables, vintage and repurposed, and so many more unique items.
Cleveland Scene
Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer
For those of us who have never worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, “The Bear” on FX offers an unvarnished behind-the-swinging-door glimpse at the workings of that chaotic world. For those of who have worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, the show likely conjures a string of long-simmering nightmares like being in the weeds, getting disfigured by the meat slicer, or forgetting to fire table #7.
Diana Ross to perform at MGM Northfield Park in September
NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- Motown icon Diana Ross will be “coming out” to Northfield Park for a headlining performance on Sept. 6, according to a press release. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Aug. 5 on Ticketmaster. Over the past six decades, the singer has released...
Comments / 0